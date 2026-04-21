2026 District 115 Conference -- In-Person Contest Only Ticket

About this event
This ticket is for the speech contests only and does not include access to other conference activities or events.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
This ticket is for the speech contests only and does not include access to other conference activities or events.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
This ticket is for the speech contests only and does not include access to other conference activities or events.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
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