Toastmasters D115

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Toastmasters D115

About this event

2026 District 115 Conference -- In-Person Contest Only Ticket

333 S Pavilion Center Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89144, USA

Humorous Contest Only Ticket (Friday)
$15

This ticket is for the speech contests only and does not include access to other conference activities or events.


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.


The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.

International Contest Only Ticket (Saturday)
$15

This ticket is for the speech contests only and does not include access to other conference activities or events.


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.


The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.

2-Day Contest Only Ticket (Friday and Saturday)
$25

This ticket is for the speech contests only and does not include access to other conference activities or events.


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.


The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.

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