2026 District 115 Conference -- Sponsorship

About this event
Four (4) Full Conference Registrations, Full-Page Ad in Program Book (5.75" x 8.75"), Standalone Foam Board Sign at Celebration, Tent Cards with "Your Company Logo" positioned around food/refreshments and networking tables, Reserved VIP Seating. Opportunity to have a “Marketing Minute” to speak and to include marketing material in conference swag bags.
*All Sponsorship Levels Include: Verbal Recognition, Digital Marketing, and Logo Recognition on Event Signage.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in a subsequent email.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Four (4) Full Conference Registrations, Exclusive Sponsorship with Opportunity to Introduce Keynote Speaker, Full-Page Ad in Program Book (5.75" x 8.75"), Standalone Foamboard Sign on event day. Opportunity to include marketing material in conference swag bags.
*All Sponsorship Levels Include: Verbal Recognition, Digital Marketing, and Logo Recognition on Event Signage.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in a subsequent email.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Three (3) Full Conference Registrations, Full-Page Ad in Program Book (5.75"x 8.75"), Opportunity to include marketing material in conference swag bags. Receive additional verbal recognition during our Educational Presentations.
*All Sponsorship Levels Include: Verbal Recognition, Digital Marketing, and Logo Recognition on Event Signage.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in a subsequent email.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Two (2) Full Conference Registrations, Exclusive Marketing as Registration Sponsor; “Powered by [your logo] on marketing blasts and flyers.” Opportunity to include marketing material in conference swag bags.
*All Sponsorship Levels Include: Verbal Recognition, Digital Marketing, and Logo Recognition on Event Signage.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in a subsequent email.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Two (2) Full Conference Registrations, Half-Page Ad in Program Book (5" x 4"), Opportunity to include marketing material in conference swag bags.
*All Sponsorship Levels Include: Verbal Recognition, Digital Marketing, and Logo Recognition on Event Signage.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in a subsequent email.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
One (1) Full Conference Registration, Quarter-Page Ad in Program Book. (2.5"x2")
*All Sponsorship Levels Include: Verbal Recognition, Digital Marketing, and Logo Recognition on Event Signage.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in a subsequent email.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Elevate your visibility. Showcase your business and achievements. Spotlight your club’s efforts. Be visible among attendees with a captivating Full-Page ad in our Program Book.
Choice of:
Full Page= 5.75" x 8.75" (Full Bleed)
Full Page= 5"x 8" (Without Bleed)
Ad must be print-ready.
Detailed instructions for submitting your ad will be provided in a subsequent email.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Elevate your visibility. Showcase your business and achievements. Spotlight your club’s efforts. Be visible among attendees with a captivating Half-Page ad in our Program Book.
Half Page= 5" x 4"
Ad must be print-ready.
Detailed instructions for submitting your ad will be provided in a subsequent email.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Elevate your visibility. Showcase your business and achievements. Spotlight your club’s efforts. Be visible among attendees with a captivating Quarter-Page ad in our Program Book.
Quarter Page= 2.5" x 4"
Ad must be print-ready.
Detailed instructions for submitting your ad will be provided in a subsequent email.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Elevate your visibility. Showcase your business and achievements. Spotlight your club’s efforts. Be visible among attendees with a captivating Business Card ad in our Program Book.
1/8 Page (Business Card) 2.5" x 2"
Ad must be print-ready.
Detailed instructions for submitting your ad will be provided in a subsequent email.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!