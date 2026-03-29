2026 District 2-S3 Convention Training Registration

Council of Governors: a breakdown of councils and how it works

Presenter: Council chair Kathy Summers

Breakout 1

10:15 AM to 10:55 AM





This session will be presented by our current state leader Council Chair Kathy Summers. She will explain the hierarchy of leadership directly above the district level, what their roles and responsibilities are, and how they support districts across the state of Texas. This is a great session for any new Lion to know what training and support is available to them and their club and can also be a benefit for those "club only Lions" that have been a member for many years but don't fully know the "middle management" between Lions Club International and the districts.