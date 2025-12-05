District 44 Toastmasters

District 44 Toastmasters

2026 District 44 Branding Day

1340 W Peachtree St NW

Atlanta, GA 30309, USA

Full Experience: Photography + 3 Mini Workshops
$60
Available until Jan 24

Photography Sessions (8:00 am - 5:00 pm)

Professional 15-minute photo sessions will run throughout the day. Upon registration, you may select the best time slot.

✔ $35 — 15-Minute Professional Photoshoot 

  • 1 professional headshot
  • 1 personality shot
  • Expert posing and presence guidance


Three Mini Workshops (1:00 - 4:00 pm - 45 Minutes Each)

Designed to strengthen your presence as a communicator, these sessions deliver practical tools you can apply immediately.

✔ $35 — Three Mini Workshops

  1. The Authority Bio: Position Yourself as a Speaker & Leader: Craft a compelling, confident bio that communicates your value and builds credibility.
  2. Style & Presence: How to Look the Part: Learn how wardrobe, color, and personal presentation impact your brand and first impressions.
  3. Promoting Yourself Effectively: Social Media & Networking Strategies: Get actionable tips to amplify your message, grow your visibility, and seize new opportunities.
Three Mini Workshops (1:00 - 4:00 pm - 45 Minutes Each)

Designed to strengthen your presence as a communicator, these sessions deliver practical tools you can apply immediately.

✔ $35 — Three Mini Workshops

  1. The Authority Bio: Position Yourself as a Speaker & Leader: Craft a compelling, confident bio that communicates your value and builds credibility.
  2. Style & Presence: How to Look the Part: Learn how wardrobe, color, and personal presentation impact your brand and first impressions.
  3. Promoting Yourself Effectively: Social Media & Networking Strategies: Get actionable tips to amplify your message, grow your visibility, and seize new opportunities.
