2026 District 44 Branding Day

Full Experience: Photography + 3 Mini Workshops



Photography Sessions (8:00 am - 5:00 pm)

Professional 15-minute photo sessions will run throughout the day. Upon registration, you may select the best time slot.

✔ $35 — 15-Minute Professional Photoshoot

1 professional headshot

1 personality shot

Expert posing and presence guidance





Three Mini Workshops (1:00 - 4:00 pm - 45 Minutes Each)

Designed to strengthen your presence as a communicator, these sessions deliver practical tools you can apply immediately.

✔ $35 — Three Mini Workshops