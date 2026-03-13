2026 LWML Wyoming District Convention

About this event
Breakfast is provided with a Ramkota hotel reservation. Catered meals will not be available. Vouchers for meal purchase will be available.
Cancellation Policy
May 27, 2026
CANCELLATIONS must be in writing, postmarked or emailed, signed by the registrant before this date. A $50 processing fee will be retained for all cancellations.
May 27, 2026
Registrations received after this date will be handled as on-site registrations. Catered meals will not be available. Vouchers for meal purchase will be available.
May 27, 2026
NO REFUNDS BEGINNING THIS DATE - NO EXCEPTIONS
This ticket includes lunch and dinner on Friday if purchased before May 27th. Breakfast is provided with a Ramkota hotel reservation.Vouchers for meal purchase will be available for registrations after May 27th.
Cancellation Policy
May 27, 2026
CANCELLATIONS must be in writing, postmarked or emailed, signed by the registrant before this date. A $50 processing fee will be retained for all cancellations.
May 27, 2026
Registrations received after this date will be handled as on-site registrations. Catered meals will not be available. Vouchers for meal purchase will be available.
May 27, 2026
NO REFUNDS BEGINNING THIS DATE - NO EXCEPTIONS
This ticket includes lunch on Saturday if purchased before May 27th. Breakfast is provided with a Ramkota hotel reservation.Vouchers for meal purchase will be available for registrations after May 27th.
Cancellation Policy
May 27, 2026
CANCELLATIONS must be in writing, postmarked or emailed, signed by the registrant before this date. A $50 processing fee will be retained for all cancellations.
May 27, 2026
Registrations received after this date will be handled as on-site registrations. Catered meals will not be available. Vouchers for meal purchase will be available.
May 27, 2026
NO REFUNDS BEGINNING THIS DATE - NO EXCEPTIONS
This registration includes the following meals:
Thursday: None - on your own
Friday: Lunch and Dinner
Saturday: Lunch
*Breakfast is provided with a Ramkota hotel reservation.
Registration for the Pledge Walk for Mites is $5.00. Additional donations may be made online in $5.00 increments. Donations can also be collected and submitted at the registration/check in table at convention. All proceeds will go to mites.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!