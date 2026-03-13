2026 LWML Wyoming District Convention

Breakfast is provided with a Ramkota hotel reservation. Catered meals will not be available. Vouchers for meal purchase will be available.





Cancellation Policy

May 27, 2026

CANCELLATIONS must be in writing, postmarked or emailed, signed by the registrant before this date. A $50 processing fee will be retained for all cancellations.



May 27, 2026

Registrations received after this date will be handled as on-site registrations. Catered meals will not be available. Vouchers for meal purchase will be available.



May 27, 2026

NO REFUNDS BEGINNING THIS DATE - NO EXCEPTIONS