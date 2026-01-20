2026 District Seven Conference - WI

Hosted by
About this event
Price includes $5 CC fee.
Price includes $5 CC fee.
If you want the Conference binder in paper form please check here. Otherwise you will receive it in electronic form prior to the Conference.
Please ignore the check boxes for Delegates, etc. Scroll down to add Name and Phone Number of your guest.
Please choose Saturday night dinner and ignore the check boxes for Delegates, etc. Scroll down to add Name and Phone Number of your guest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!