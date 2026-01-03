2026 Dogwood Festival Vendor Application

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About this event
230 Jaycee Landing Rd (Hwy 301N), Jesup, GA 31545
Outside 15 x 15 space for vendors serving drinks only. Drinks include: lemonade, slushies, frozen yogurt, shaved ice.
Outside space 15 x 15 for Food truck or tent. Must provide generator.
Two outside spaces to equal 30 x 15 for food truck or tent. Must provide own generator.
Inside spaces with power are 8 x 10. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.
Inside spaces are 8 x 10. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.
Outside spaces are 15 x 15. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.
Outside spaces with power are 15 x 15. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.
Informational booths are outside spaces that are 15 x 15. Informational booths may include: non-profits, businesses, etc.
These spaces are 15 x 15 and are outside.
Each space is 15 x 15.
Each space is 30 x 15
We have 1 space available for boutique style vendor. Power not included.
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