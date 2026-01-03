Hosted by

Wayne County Arts Council

About this event

2026 Dogwood Festival Vendor Application

Jaycee Landing/Fair Grounds

230 Jaycee Landing Rd (Hwy 301N), Jesup, GA 31545

Drink Only Vendor
$100

Outside 15 x 15 space for vendors serving drinks only. Drinks include: lemonade, slushies, frozen yogurt, shaved ice.

Food Truck or Tent (one space)
$100

Outside space 15 x 15 for Food truck or tent. Must provide generator.

Food Truck or Tent (two spaces)
$200

Two outside spaces to equal 30 x 15 for food truck or tent. Must provide own generator.

Inside Craft Space with power
$140

Inside spaces with power are 8 x 10. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.

Inside Craft Space no power
$120

Inside spaces are 8 x 10. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.

Outside Craft Space
$100

Outside spaces are 15 x 15. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.

Outside Craft Space with Power
$120

Outside spaces with power are 15 x 15. These spaces are for hand crafted items. Please understand that we only allow 2 vendors of a similar craft, on a first come - first serve basis. We will let you know if there are any issues with your items to be sold.

Informational Booth
$100

Informational booths are outside spaces that are 15 x 15. Informational booths may include: non-profits, businesses, etc.

Face Painting Booth
$100

These spaces are 15 x 15 and are outside.

Kids Toys (one space)
$100

Each space is 15 x 15.

Kids Toys (two spaces)
$200

Each space is 30 x 15

Inside Boutique Vendor
$120

We have 1 space available for boutique style vendor. Power not included.

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