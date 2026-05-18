2026 Don Williams Golf Tournament Sponsorship

About this event
Memphis, TN 38106, USA
Purple Sponsorship includes the following:
- You will receive Two Teams (8) players
- Special recognition in all advertisements (radio, TV, newspapers, social media)
- Recognition on 1st and 10th tee boxes (will be contacted for details)
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony and reserve table seating
- Opportunity to represent your company in our giveaway bag
Gold Sponsorship includes the following:
- You will receive One Teams (4) players
- Special recognition in all advertisements (radio, TV, newspapers, social media)
- Recognition on 1st and 10th tee boxes (will be contacted for details)
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony Luncheon
- Opportunity to represent your company in our giveaway bag
Tee Sponsorship includes the following:
- Recognition on all site event printed materials hole sign
- Display your corporate banner (Supply your own)
- Opportunity to represent your company in our giveaway bag
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