Uplift,Inc

Hosted by

Uplift,Inc

About this event

2026 Don Williams Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Pine Hill Golf Course 930 E Mallory Ave

Memphis, TN 38106, USA

Purple Sponsorship item
Purple Sponsorship
$5,000

Purple Sponsorship includes the following:
- You will receive Two Teams (8) players
- Special recognition in all advertisements (radio, TV, newspapers, social media)
- Recognition on 1st and 10th tee boxes (will be contacted for details)
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony and reserve table seating
- Opportunity to represent your company in our giveaway bag

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$1,750

Gold Sponsorship includes the following:
- You will receive One Teams (4) players
- Special recognition in all advertisements (radio, TV, newspapers, social media)
- Recognition on 1st and 10th tee boxes (will be contacted for details)
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony Luncheon
- Opportunity to represent your company in our giveaway bag

Tee Sponsorship item
Tee Sponsorship
$500

Tee Sponsorship includes the following:

- Recognition on all site event printed materials hole sign

- Display your corporate banner (Supply your own)

- Opportunity to represent your company in our giveaway bag

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