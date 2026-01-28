Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance, Inc.

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Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance, Inc.

About this raffle

2026 Donation Drawing BVLOCA - February 21, 2026

Ruger American Bolt Action 6.5 Creedmoor with Scope - 1/$20
$20

Each $20 Ticket Purchased will get you (1) Entry into the Ruger American Bolt Action 6.5 Creedmoor with Scope Drawing.

Glenfield Model A Bolt Action 30-06 Rifle - 1/$5
$5

Each $5 Ticket Purchased will get you (1) Entry into the Glenfield Model A Bolt Action 30-06 Drawing.

Glenfield Model A Bolt Action 30-06 Rifle - 5/$20
$20

Each $20 Ticket Purchased will get you (5) Entries into the Glenfield Model A Bolt Action 30-06 Drawing.

G-Force Typhoon Semi-Auto 12g - 1/$5
$5

Each $5 Ticket Purchased will get you (1) Entry into the G-Force Typhoon Semi-Auto 12g Red, White and Blue Drawing.

G-Force Typhoon Semi-Auto 12g - 5/$20
$20

Each $20 Ticket Purchased will get you (5) Entries into the G-Force Typhoon Semi-Auto 12g Red, White and Blue Drawing.

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