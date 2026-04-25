Double Eagle Tour The Carolinas

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Double Eagle Tour The Carolinas

About this event

2026 Double Eagle Tour Charity Tournament Sponsorship Packages

439 Beaver Creek Rd

Lexington, NC 27295, USA

Charity Tournament Name Title Sponsor item
Charity Tournament Name Title Sponsor
$2,000
Get Top Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney (The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at event (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms -Logo Inclusion on all scorecards -Logo Inclusion on all cart signs
Charity Tournament Name Presenting Sponsor item
Charity Tournament Name Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
Get Presenting naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Presented by “Your Name”) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at event (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms -Logo Inclusion on all scorecards -Logo Inclusion on all cart signs
Golf Range Sponsor item
Golf Range Sponsor
$250
Get Golf Range Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney (The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Range) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at Tournament Golf Range (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
Putting Green Sponsor item
Putting Green Sponsor
$250
Get Putting Green Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney (The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Putting Green) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at Putting Green (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
Charity Event Hole Signage Sponsor item
Charity Event Hole Signage Sponsor
$75
Naming Rights one or more holes at any tour event. -The “Your Name” Par 5 Hole 7
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