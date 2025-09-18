2026 Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival Admission

6840 Church St

Douglasville, GA 30134, USA

General Admission
$45

Entry at 1 pm. A wristband granting access to beer and wine tastings, awesome food and art vendors, live music, lawn games, and more!

VIP Admission
$100

Entry at NOON. A wristband granting access to all General Admission festivities PLUS one-hour early entry, private restrooms, a branded t-shirt, and access to the GreyStone Amphitheater tower with delicious food, specialty beer, and brewery reps to guide your tasting.

Designated Driver - General Admission
$10

Entry at 1 pm. A wristband granting access to all General Admission festivities EXCLUDING any consumption of alcohol.

Designated Driver - VIP
$50

Entry at NOON. All the VIP benefits EXCLUDING any consumption of alcohol.

