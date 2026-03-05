100 Club of West Texas

Hosted by

100 Club of West Texas

About this event

2026 Dove Hunt Classic

8701 Woodrow Rd

Wolfforth, TX 79382, USA

Individual Shooter
$200

Afternoon dove hunt for ONE individual shooter. Includes an event t-shirt, snacks & drinks during the hunt, ONE ticket to the Double-Barrel dinner with open bar, auctions, entertainment, games and more.

Team of 2 Shooters
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Afternoon dove hunt for TWO shooters. Includes 2 event t-shirts, snacks & drinks during the hunt, TWO tickets to the Double-Barrel dinner with open bar, auctions, entertainment, games and more.

Team of 4 Shooters
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Afternoon dove hunt for FOUR shooters. Includes 4 event t-shirts, snacks & drinks during the hunt, FOUR tickets to the Double-Barrel dinner with open bar, auctions, entertainment, games and more.

Double Barrel Dinner
$50

Double Barrel Dinner Only. September 18th, 6:00 - 10:00PM. Enjoy our signature cookout stacked high with grilled favorites and dove poppers. Pair it with an open bar pouring your ice-cold favorites and live music. Location: Final Descent Guide Services.

Texas Hero Sponsorship - 8 Shooters (VIP Fields)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 person dove hunt with VIP Hunting Fields.

8 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.

8 Event t-shirts.

8 Dinner tickets & Exclusive reserved seating.

8 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.

16 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.

16 Complimentary gun squares.

Logoed first responder "Heroes Table" at event.

Special recognition at event.

Banner at event.

Recognition in marketing materials.

Opportunity to add items to swag bag.

Texas Marshall Sponsorship - 6 Shooters (VIP Fields)
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 person dove hunt with VIP Hunting Fields.

6 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.

6 Event t-shirts.

6 Dinner tickets & ELITE dinner seating.

6 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.

12 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.

12 Complimentary gun squares.

Banner at event.

Recognition in marketing materials.

Opportunity to add items to swag bag.

Texas Ranger Sponsorship - 4 Shooters (VIP Fields)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 person dove hunt with VIP Hunting Fields.

4 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.

4 Event t-shirts.

4 Dinner tickets & ELITE dinner seating.

4 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.

8 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.

8 Complimentary gun squares.

Banner at event.

Recognition in marketing materials.

Opportunity to add items to swag bag.

Texas Pride Sponsorship - 4 Shooters
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 person dove hunt.

4 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.

4 Event t-shirts.

4 Dinner tickets & premier seating.

4 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.

4 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.

4 Complimentary gun squares.

Banner at event.

Recognition in marketing materials.

Opportunity to add items to swag bag.

Texas True Sponsorship - 2 Shooters
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2 person dove hunt.

2 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.

2 Event t-shirts.

2 Dinner tickets & premier seating.

2 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.

2 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.

Banner at event.

Recognition in marketing materials.

Opportunity to add items to swag bag.

Double Barrel Dinner Sponsor (1 Available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be the name behind our signature dinner. Your company receives premier signage, and leading logo placement across all marketing and social media for the dinner. ** Includes Texas Ranger Level amenities.

Swag Bag Sponsor (1 Available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Put your brand in every guest’s hands. Your exclusive logo appears on the official swag bag, plus recognition in event marketing and social media. ** Includes Texas Ranger Level amenities.

Entertainment Sponsor (1 Available)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Take the spotlight. Your company receives on-stage recognition during the evening’s entertainment, along with logo placement in marketing and social media. ** Includes Texas Pride Level amenities.

T-Shirt Sponsor (1 Available)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Own the most visible item of the event. Your logo receives premier placement on event t-shirts and recognition across promotional materials and social platforms. ** Includes Texas Pride Level amenities.

Silent Auction Sponsor (1 Available)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Align your brand with one of the night’s biggest attractions. Your logo appears on silent auction materials, online promotion, and event marketing. ** Includes Texas True Level amenities.

"Support the Shield" Raffle (1 Available)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Put your name on a purpose-driven raffle that supports first responders. Includes branded signage and recognition in marketing and social media. ** Includes Texas True Level amenities.

Gun Board Sponsor (5 Available)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor a crowd-favorite gun board and gain targeted exposure, plus logo placement in event marketing. ** Includes Texas True Level amenities.

Booth Sponsor
$500

Connect directly with attendees. Includes an 8 ft. table, two dinner tickets with open bar access, and the opportunity to include promotional items in the swag bag.

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