2026 Dove Hunt Classic

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About this event
Afternoon dove hunt for ONE individual shooter. Includes an event t-shirt, snacks & drinks during the hunt, ONE ticket to the Double-Barrel dinner with open bar, auctions, entertainment, games and more.
Afternoon dove hunt for TWO shooters. Includes 2 event t-shirts, snacks & drinks during the hunt, TWO tickets to the Double-Barrel dinner with open bar, auctions, entertainment, games and more.
Afternoon dove hunt for FOUR shooters. Includes 4 event t-shirts, snacks & drinks during the hunt, FOUR tickets to the Double-Barrel dinner with open bar, auctions, entertainment, games and more.
Double Barrel Dinner Only. September 18th, 6:00 - 10:00PM. Enjoy our signature cookout stacked high with grilled favorites and dove poppers. Pair it with an open bar pouring your ice-cold favorites and live music. Location: Final Descent Guide Services.
8 person dove hunt with VIP Hunting Fields.
8 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.
8 Event t-shirts.
8 Dinner tickets & Exclusive reserved seating.
8 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.
16 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.
16 Complimentary gun squares.
Logoed first responder "Heroes Table" at event.
Special recognition at event.
Banner at event.
Recognition in marketing materials.
Opportunity to add items to swag bag.
6 person dove hunt with VIP Hunting Fields.
6 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.
6 Event t-shirts.
6 Dinner tickets & ELITE dinner seating.
6 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.
12 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.
12 Complimentary gun squares.
Banner at event.
Recognition in marketing materials.
Opportunity to add items to swag bag.
4 person dove hunt with VIP Hunting Fields.
4 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.
4 Event t-shirts.
4 Dinner tickets & ELITE dinner seating.
4 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.
8 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.
8 Complimentary gun squares.
Banner at event.
Recognition in marketing materials.
Opportunity to add items to swag bag.
4 person dove hunt.
4 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.
4 Event t-shirts.
4 Dinner tickets & premier seating.
4 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.
4 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.
4 Complimentary gun squares.
Banner at event.
Recognition in marketing materials.
Opportunity to add items to swag bag.
2 person dove hunt.
2 Exclusive sponsor swag bags.
2 Event t-shirts.
2 Dinner tickets & premier seating.
2 100 Club annual memberships & car decals.
2 Exclusive sponsor raffle tickets.
Banner at event.
Recognition in marketing materials.
Opportunity to add items to swag bag.
Be the name behind our signature dinner. Your company receives premier signage, and leading logo placement across all marketing and social media for the dinner. ** Includes Texas Ranger Level amenities.
Put your brand in every guest’s hands. Your exclusive logo appears on the official swag bag, plus recognition in event marketing and social media. ** Includes Texas Ranger Level amenities.
Take the spotlight. Your company receives on-stage recognition during the evening’s entertainment, along with logo placement in marketing and social media. ** Includes Texas Pride Level amenities.
Own the most visible item of the event. Your logo receives premier placement on event t-shirts and recognition across promotional materials and social platforms. ** Includes Texas Pride Level amenities.
Align your brand with one of the night’s biggest attractions. Your logo appears on silent auction materials, online promotion, and event marketing. ** Includes Texas True Level amenities.
Put your name on a purpose-driven raffle that supports first responders. Includes branded signage and recognition in marketing and social media. ** Includes Texas True Level amenities.
Sponsor a crowd-favorite gun board and gain targeted exposure, plus logo placement in event marketing. ** Includes Texas True Level amenities.
Connect directly with attendees. Includes an 8 ft. table, two dinner tickets with open bar access, and the opportunity to include promotional items in the swag bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!