DOWNINGTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOOSTERS CLUB, INC.

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DOWNINGTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOOSTERS CLUB, INC.

About this shop

2026 Downingtown East Football SPONSORSHIP Opportunities

Team Sponsor item
Team Sponsor
$2,000

Team Sponsor

- Premium Location Full Page Color Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)

- Individual Sponsor Signage at Home Games

- Roster Sponsorship in the Media Guide

- Logo on 'Stop the R Word' t-shirts

- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page

- 3 Social Media Spotlight Posts

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary.  Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.

0
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,200

Platinum Sponsor

- Full Page Color Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)

- Individual Sponsor Signage at Home Games

- Logo on 'Stop the R Word' t-shirts

- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page

- 2 Social Media Spotlight Posts

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary.  Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.

0
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$900

Gold Sponsor

- Half Page Color Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)

- Individual Sponsor Signage at Home Games

- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page

- 2 Social Media Spotlight Posts

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary.  Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.

0
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$600

Silver Sponsor

- Half Page Black and White Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)

- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page

- 1 Social Media Spotlight Posts

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary.  Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.

0
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$300

Bronze Sponsor

- Quarter Page Black and White Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)

- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary.  Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!