2026 Downingtown East Football SPONSORSHIP Opportunities

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About this shop
Team Sponsor
- Premium Location Full Page Color Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)
- Individual Sponsor Signage at Home Games
- Roster Sponsorship in the Media Guide
- Logo on 'Stop the R Word' t-shirts
- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page
- 3 Social Media Spotlight Posts
**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.
Platinum Sponsor
- Full Page Color Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)
- Individual Sponsor Signage at Home Games
- Logo on 'Stop the R Word' t-shirts
- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page
- 2 Social Media Spotlight Posts
**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.
Gold Sponsor
- Half Page Color Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)
- Individual Sponsor Signage at Home Games
- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page
- 2 Social Media Spotlight Posts
**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.
Silver Sponsor
- Half Page Black and White Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)
- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page
- 1 Social Media Spotlight Posts
**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.
Bronze Sponsor
- Quarter Page Black and White Ad in Media Guide (used all 2026 Season)
- Company Logo & Link on our Sponsorship page
**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!