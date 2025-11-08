2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Sponsorships

Premier Home Game Sponsorship
$1,000

Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Home Game sponsorship opportunity this season.


Your choice from 3 Premier Home Game matchups including:

3/14 - Season Kick-Off Scrimmage

4/28 - Rivalry Game (DTown West)

5/4 - Senior Night


Includes:

  • Naming rights: “Presented by [Sponsor]”
  • Logo on game specific digital assets 
  • Sponsor logo on sideline banner 
  • Photo opportunity with team captains
  • Sponsor tag on team social posts & recap
  • Team Jersey "Keepsake"



Standard Home Game Sponsorship
$750

Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Home Game sponsorship opportunity this season.


Your choice from 5 Standard Home Game matchups including:

3/30 - Henderson

4/9 - Coatesville

4/16 - WC Rustin

4/18 - Upper Dublin

4/21 - Sun Valley


Includes:

  • Game Day Presented by [Sponsor]” designation
  • Tag on social game day graphic
  • Logo featured on team website/week of email
Marquee Away Game Sponsorship
$500

Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Away Game sponsorship opportunity this season.


Your choice from 4 Marquee Away Game matchups including:

3/11 - Marple Newtown

3/28 - Ridley

4/11 - St. Joes Prep

4/23 - Bishop Shanahan


Includes:

  • “Cougars on the Road” – Presented by [Sponsor]” 
  • Tag on pregame & postgame social posts
  • Logo watermark on recap photo or reel
  • Mention in weekly recap email
  • Story tag during travel day


Standard Away Game Sponsorship
$300

Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Away Game sponsorship opportunity this season.


Your choice from 7 Standard Away Game matchups including:

3/18 - CB East

3/20 - Unionville

4/2 - Garnet Valley

4/7 - Avon Grove

4/14 - WC East

4/30 - Kennett

5/7 - Great Valley


Includes:

  • Logo in away game day social graphic
  • Sponsor credit in caption of post
  • Sponsor mention in Game Week email
Social Sponsorship - Cougar Of The Week
$1,000

ALL SEASON

Weekly recognition of a player who demonstrates leadership, sportsmanship, and community service


Includes:

  • “Cougar of the Week” Presented by [Sponsor]” post and story
  • Logo in social graphic 
  • Company listed on team website


Social Sponsorship - Stat Leaders
$500

ALL SEASON

Bi-Weekly leaderboard for goals, assists, ground balls, saves


Includes:

  • “Cougar Stat Leaders Presented by [Sponsor]” digital leaderboard 
  • Logo in social graphic & tag


Social Sponsorship - The Pounce Highlight Of The Week
$1,000

ALL SEASON

Weekly video reel capturing the most exciting play(s) 


Includes:


“The Pounce Presented by [Sponsor]” video

  • Company tagged in social posts
  • Company listed on team website


Social Sponsorship - Cougars Rising
$500

ALL SEASON

Highlights of JV program achievements


Includes:

  •  “Cougars Rising Presented by [Sponsor]” post 
  • Logo in social graphic & tag 


Reel Series Sponsorship - Game Week Preview Series
$1,000

ALL SEASON

Monday video highlighting upcoming matchups


Includes:

  • A special video series previewing the week ahead presented by your company.
  • Company mention and social tag


Reel Series Sponsorship - Cougars On The Road Series
$1,000

ALL SEASON

Bi-weekly video reel chronicling the on-road experience 


Includes:

  • A special video series chronicling our team on the road.
  • Company social tag
Reel Series Sponsorship - Friday Focus
$1,000

ALL SEASON

Weekly video interview with Downingtown East Boys Lacrosse 

Coach Chris Layne


Includes:

  • A special video series profiling Coach Layne’s outlook for the week ahead
  • Company mention and social tag 
Event Sponsor - Media Day
$1,000

Supports team photography and promotional efforts surrounding team media day 


Includes:

  • “Media Day Presented by [Sponsor]” on team poster, schedule, and social posts
  • Logo on official team schedule handout
  • Sponsor mention in Media Day recap
Event Sponsor - Team Banquet
$1,200

End-of-season celebration, brunch and awards


Includes:

  • Banquet Presented by [Sponsor] logo on e-invitation & program
  • Recognition during program
  • Photo opportunity with award winners
Event Sponsor - College Signing Day
$1,000

College signing day. A special opportunity for athletes to sign their letters of intent to pursue college athletes.


Includes:

  • Company logo and social tag on ALL 2026 college commitment posts 


Cougars On-Field Sponsorship
$750

This is as close to the action as your business can get this season.

We’re introducing an Exclusive, first-of-its-kind opportunity for a single partner to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Downingtown East Boys Lacrosse.


Your brand will receive premier placement with one (1) sponsor logo featured on the team’s Official Shooting Shirt — the warm-up top worn by our Cougars during EVERY pregame throughout the entire 2026 season.


This high-visibility asset puts your business on the field, in front of the fans, families, and the greater Cougar community, showcasing your commitment to supporting student-athletes and elevating their gameday experience.



common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing