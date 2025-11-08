2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Sponsorships

Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Away Game sponsorship opportunity this season.





Your choice from 4 Marquee Away Game matchups including:

3/11 - Marple Newtown

3/28 - Ridley

4/11 - St. Joes Prep

4/23 - Bishop Shanahan





Includes:

“Cougars on the Road” – Presented by [Sponsor]”

Tag on pregame & postgame social posts

Logo watermark on recap photo or reel

Mention in weekly recap email

Story tag during travel day



