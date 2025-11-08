2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Sponsorships

Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Home Game sponsorship opportunity this season.
Your choice from 3 Premier Home Game matchups including:
3/14 - Season Kick-Off Scrimmage
4/28 - Rivalry Game (DTown West)
5/4 - Senior Night
Includes:
Your choice from 5 Standard Home Game matchups including:
3/30 - Henderson
4/9 - Coatesville
4/16 - WC Rustin
4/18 - Upper Dublin
4/21 - Sun Valley
Includes:
Showcase your business and support our team with an Exclusive Away Game sponsorship opportunity this season.
Your choice from 4 Marquee Away Game matchups including:
3/11 - Marple Newtown
3/28 - Ridley
4/11 - St. Joes Prep
4/23 - Bishop Shanahan
Includes:
Your choice from 7 Standard Away Game matchups including:
3/18 - CB East
3/20 - Unionville
4/2 - Garnet Valley
4/7 - Avon Grove
4/14 - WC East
4/30 - Kennett
5/7 - Great Valley
Includes:
ALL SEASON
Weekly recognition of a player who demonstrates leadership, sportsmanship, and community service
Includes:
ALL SEASON
Bi-Weekly leaderboard for goals, assists, ground balls, saves
Includes:
ALL SEASON
Weekly video reel capturing the most exciting play(s)
Includes:
“The Pounce Presented by [Sponsor]” video
ALL SEASON
Highlights of JV program achievements
Includes:
ALL SEASON
Monday video highlighting upcoming matchups
Includes:
ALL SEASON
Bi-weekly video reel chronicling the on-road experience
Includes:
ALL SEASON
Weekly video interview with Downingtown East Boys Lacrosse
Coach Chris Layne
Includes:
Supports team photography and promotional efforts surrounding team media day
Includes:
End-of-season celebration, brunch and awards
Includes:
College signing day. A special opportunity for athletes to sign their letters of intent to pursue college athletes.
Includes:
This is as close to the action as your business can get this season.
We’re introducing an Exclusive, first-of-its-kind opportunity for a single partner to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Downingtown East Boys Lacrosse.
Your brand will receive premier placement with one (1) sponsor logo featured on the team’s Official Shooting Shirt — the warm-up top worn by our Cougars during EVERY pregame throughout the entire 2026 season.
This high-visibility asset puts your business on the field, in front of the fans, families, and the greater Cougar community, showcasing your commitment to supporting student-athletes and elevating their gameday experience.
