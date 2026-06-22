2026 Downtown Teen Sponsorship

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About this event
Thank you for being a friend of our program! We appreciate you!
Your name/business name will be placed on our banner at events, as well as written on the back of our Downtown Teen T-Shirts!
Your small logo will be placed on our banner at events, as well as printed on the back of our Downtown Teen T-Shirts!
Please email Hi-res logo to: [email protected]
Your Large logo will be placed front and center on our banner at events, as well as printed up top on the back of our Downtown Teen T-Shirts!
Please email Hi-res logo to: [email protected]
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!