Bold text promoting the "Downtown Enid Teens Summer Program" is overlaid on a silhouette of buildings against a teal background.
Main Street Enid Inc

Hosted by

Main Street Enid Inc

About this event

2026 Downtown Teen Sponsorship

Friend Sponsor
$50

Thank you for being a friend of our program! We appreciate you!

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Your name/business name will be placed on our banner at events, as well as written on the back of our Downtown Teen T-Shirts!

Silver Sponsor
$300

Your small logo will be placed on our banner at events, as well as printed on the back of our Downtown Teen T-Shirts!

Please email Hi-res logo to: [email protected]

Gold Sponsor
$500

Your Large logo will be placed front and center on our banner at events, as well as printed up top on the back of our Downtown Teen T-Shirts!

Please email Hi-res logo to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Main Street Enid Inc

$

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