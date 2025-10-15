2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

1380 Colonial Blvd

Fort Myers, FL 33907, USA

General Admission Early Bird
$40
Available until Jan 1

General Admission Seating Early Bird

Embracer of the Dream Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved table of 8 seats with table recognition.

Keeper of the Dream Sponsor
$2,000

Reserved table of 8 seats with preferred table placement, table sign recognition, full page color ad in the 19th Annual Commemorative journal, special recognition during breakfast.

Guardian of the Dream Sponsor
$3,000

Reserved table of 8 seats with table recognition, upgraded table placement, logo on marketing materials, full page color ad (premium placement) in the 19th Annual Commemorative journal, special recognition during breakfast. Two reserved seating tickets to 2026 Event “Afternoon at the Derby"

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Premium Reserved table of eight (8) seats with table recognition, logo on all marketing materials, preferred seating, full page ad (premium placement) in the 19th Annual Commemorative journal, one 30 sec advertisement during the event. To be provided by presenting sponsor. Two (2) VIP tickets to the 2026 "Afternoon at the Derby" Event (Date TBD). Participation in our 2026 Alpha Educational & Leadership Foundation scholarship award recipient recognition event (Date TBD)

General Admission Regular (Starting January 1, 2026)
$50

General Admission Seating beginning on January 1.

Full Page Ad
$150

Full Page Color Ad in the Ad booklet

Add a donation for Swfl Alpha Educational & Leadership Foundation Inc

$

