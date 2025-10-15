2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

General Admission Seating Early Bird
Reserved table of 8 seats with table recognition.
Reserved table of 8 seats with preferred table placement, table sign recognition, full page color ad in the 19th Annual Commemorative journal, special recognition during breakfast.
Reserved table of 8 seats with table recognition, upgraded table placement, logo on marketing materials, full page color ad (premium placement) in the 19th Annual Commemorative journal, special recognition during breakfast. Two reserved seating tickets to 2026 Event “Afternoon at the Derby"
Premium Reserved table of eight (8) seats with table recognition, logo on all marketing materials, preferred seating, full page ad (premium placement) in the 19th Annual Commemorative journal, one 30 sec advertisement during the event. To be provided by presenting sponsor. Two (2) VIP tickets to the 2026 "Afternoon at the Derby" Event (Date TBD). Participation in our 2026 Alpha Educational & Leadership Foundation scholarship award recipient recognition event (Date TBD)
General Admission Seating beginning on January 1.
Full Page Color Ad in the Ad booklet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!