2026 Draft Scholarship Wilderness Retreat ticket (copy of 2025)

Hosted by
About this event
6 left!
Wilderness Retreat 2025 Scholarship Ticket
Available only to those whose Scholarship request has been granted. See adjusted ticket amount.We welcome all persons regardless of their current financial status and welcome requests for waiver of the registration fee as well if that is not available to applicant.
6 left!
We are thrilled you have registered and will be joining the Awareness in Nature Insight Meditation Retreat via Scholarship grant. Gratitude for you. Please purchase this ticket specially made for you as soon as possible. Medawisla AMC Lodge here you come.
6 left!
We are thrilled you have registered and will be joining the Awareness in Nature Insight Meditation Retreat via Scholarship grant. Gratitude for you. Please purchase this ticket specially made for you as soon as possible. Medawisla AMC Lodge here you come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!