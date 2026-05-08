2026 Dream Builders Dinner – Silent Auction Second Chances!

Hosted by
About this event
910 W Van Buren St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy a sophisticated suburban escape with this premier theater and wine pairing:
Two Tickets to Drury Lane: Valid for any 2026-2027 production, including classics like Annie, The Buddy Holly Story, and Father of the Bride.
Lux Wine Tasting for 4: A guided, premium experience at Cooper’s Hawk Oak Park featuring exclusive, curated selections like the signature Lux Cabernet Sauvignon.
Convenience & Class: Located just 15 miles from Downtown Chicago, this package offers a world-class cultural experience right in the western Suburbs.
Fair Market Value (FMV) $460
Starting bid
Find your flow at Half Moon Yoga Studio in the South Loop! Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, this studio creates a sanctuary for intentional movement. Experience a transformative practice that blends curated music, mindful breathwork, and a deeply restorative, blissful savasana.
Your winning bid includes:
A 3-pack of yoga classes (must be used by July 6, 2026)
Each session is uniquely crafted, potentially featuring myofascial release, affirmation cards, essential oils, and soothing hands-on adjustments. Discover a balanced, radiant approach to wellness and start your yoga journey in the heart of the South Loop today.
FMV $105
Starting bid
Dreams are made on...the Wonder Wheel - Tickets to the Chicago Shakespeare Theter and the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier
Experience the very best of Chicago’s lakefront with this premier cultural package. Breathtaking views meet world-class performance for an unforgettable day at Navy Pier.
This package includes:
2 Tickets to Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Valid for any production in the 2026-2027 season. Enjoy "life-changing theater" from the nation’s leading Shakespearean company.
4 Tickets to the Centennial Wheel: Soar 200 feet above the city in climate-controlled gondolas for unparalleled, 360-degree views of the skyline and Lake Michigan.
From dramatic heights to dramatic arts, this is the perfect Chicago outing!
FMV $352
Starting bid
Secure a piece of hockey history with this hand-signed jersey from the NHL’s brightest young superstar, Connor Bedard. After capturing the 2024 Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, the Blackhawks’ captain-in-the-making has continued his meteoric rise, coming off a dominant 2025-26 season where he led the team with 75 points.
This premier collectible features:
An authentic White Fanatics Breakaway Jersey.
Hand-signed by the No. 1 overall pick himself.
Whether you're a die-hard Blackhawks fan or an avid collector, this autographed jersey is a "one-of-a-kind" tribute to Chicago’s next great sports icon!
Starting bid
Own a piece of Monsters of the Midway history with this custom blue jersey, hand-signed by the legendary Mike Ditka. "Iron Mike" remains the heart of the Chicago Bears' identity, and this authenticated collectible honors his journey as a Hall of Fame tight end and championship-winning head coach.
Designed specifically for display, the jersey features:
Stitched numbers and letters highlighting key career statistics.
Mike Ditka’s bold signature, professionally authenticated.
A clean, focused presentation makes this an essential centerpiece for any sports room or "Da Bears" fan collection. Celebrate a true NFL icon!
Starting bid
Celebrate the multi-talented Taylor Swift with this unique piece of music memorabilia. While she’s famous for her record-breaking hits, fans also know her for her legendary Chai Sugar Cookies.
This beautifully framed display features:
A high-quality photo of Taylor Swift.
An elegant engraving of her signature.
A copy of her famous "Chai Sugar Cookie" recipe.
Whether you're a dedicated collector or looking for the ultimate gift for a fan, this charming piece brings a touch of Taylor’s kitchen into your home. A must-have for any "Swiftie"!
Starting bid
Relive the nostalgia of the classic 1993 film with this striking piece of cinematic history. This wall art features the movie’s most inspirational quote: "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die," etched over a poignant black-and-white photograph of the beloved Sandlot cast.
The image captures the quintessential crew alongside Hercules, the English Mastiff, holding the infamous "Babe Ruth" baseball. A must-have for baseball fans and movie buffs alike, this piece serves as a timeless reminder to always follow your heart. Perfect for a home office, den, or fan cave!
Starting bid
Wine and Wonder: Maytag Dairy Farms "Crowd Pleaser" Gift Pack, Vin Chicago "Sneak Preview" Wine Tasting & Gift Card from Vin Chicago
Elevate your next gathering with this premium pairing of world-class cheeses and expertly curated wines:
Maytag Dairy Farms "Crowd Pleaser" Pack: A massive spread featuring five varieties of cheese (including their famous Blue and 7-Year Aged Cheddar), artisanal honey, fruit preserves, pepper jellies, La Quercia charcuterie, and a cheese knife.
Vin Chicago Sneak Preview: A special tasting experience hosted by one of Chicago's oldest family-run wine shops, known for its sommelier-level expertise.
$50 Vin Chicago Gift Card: Hand-select your favorite bottles from their extensive fine wine collection.
Vin Chicago is good until April 30, 2028
FMV $309
Starting bid
For the serious tea drinker, once introduced to fine teas, there is no turning back!
This package includes a tea sampler from Todd & Holland Tea Merchants, a family-owned tea company located on the bustling Madison Street in Forest Park
They carry about 250 different teas and tisanes on a regular basis and source organic and sustainably harvested teas when available with no additional sugars added to blends. To keep things fresh, each year they also add limited time seasonal teas as well as air freighted first flush teas (first tea harvesting of the season).
You can sip your tea in a mug featuring the iconic Chicago Skyline that you are able to enjoy at this year's Dream Builders Annual Dinner
FMV: $60
Starting bid
Navigate the complex path to higher education with confidence. This item entitles you to a 60-minute personalized presentation led by Dr. Robert D. Kohen, a premier consultant featured in Forbes and U.S. News & World Report.
Dr. Kohen will cover essential topics, including:
Navigating the college search and application timeline.
Understanding costs and financial aid.
Strategic high school positioning.
This interactive session includes a visual presentation and a private 15-minute Q&A. Gain expert insights from a Harvard Ph.D. and UC Berkeley-certified advisor to help your student build a successful future!
Session must be redeemed by November 7, 2026
FMV $250
Starting bid
Stunning Scores - a SAT/ACT or ISEE/SSAT Prep Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D
Give your student the ultimate academic edge with a 60-minute personalized, one-on-one prep session led by Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Whether preparing for the SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT, the winner will benefit from Dr. Kohen’s elite expertise.
A Harvard Ph.D. and Columbia Phi Beta Kappa graduate, Dr. Kohen specializes in simplifying complex material, building executive functioning skills, and easing testing anxiety.
This package includes:
One 60-minute session tailored to your student's specific goals.
Invest in confidence and high-percentile results with a premier educator recognized for teaching excellence!
Session must be redeemed by November 7, 2026
FMV $190
Starting bid
Capture your family’s "inner light" with award-winning photographer Kathleen Weinstein.
Renowned throughout Chicago for her artistry and technical precision, Kathleen specializes in preserving life’s most precious moments—from the delicate arrival of a newborn to the high-energy spirit of sports and dance.
Whether you are looking for a classic family portrait, a maternity session, or a professional action shot, Kathleen’s expert eye ensures a timeless investment that will be cherished for generations.
Includes
A professional portrait session with Kathleen Weinstein.
FMV $1000
Starting bid
Cheer on the Chicago Stars FC as they celebrate their 20th season! As a founding member of the NWSL, this world-class team is kicking off a historic 2026 season at their new lakefront home, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston. Experience the thrill of professional soccer in an intimate, 12,000-seat stadium with stunning views of Lake Michigan.
This package includes:
4 tickets to any 2026 home game, which ends on October 23, 2026
A box of Chicago Stars Swag for the game
Whether you're a die-hard supporter or new to "the pitch," join the excitement and witness the future of women's soccer today!
FMV $95
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!