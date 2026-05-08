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2026 Dream Builders Dinner – Silent Auction Second Chances!

Pick-up location

910 W Van Buren St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60607, USA

Dinner & Drama: Drury Lane Theatre & Cooper’s Hawk item
Dinner & Drama: Drury Lane Theatre & Cooper’s Hawk item
Dinner & Drama: Drury Lane Theatre & Cooper’s Hawk
$230

Starting bid

Enjoy a sophisticated suburban escape with this premier theater and wine pairing:

Two Tickets to Drury Lane: Valid for any 2026-2027 production, including classics like Annie, The Buddy Holly Story, and Father of the Bride.

 Lux Wine Tasting for 4: A guided, premium experience at Cooper’s Hawk Oak Park featuring exclusive, curated selections like the signature Lux Cabernet Sauvignon.

 Convenience & Class: Located just 15 miles from Downtown Chicago, this package offers a world-class cultural experience right in the western Suburbs.


Fair Market Value (FMV) $460

Radiant Release: 3 Yoga Classes at Half Moon Yoga Studio item
Radiant Release: 3 Yoga Classes at Half Moon Yoga Studio
$50

Starting bid

Find your flow at Half Moon Yoga Studio in the South Loop! Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, this studio creates a sanctuary for intentional movement. Experience a transformative practice that blends curated music, mindful breathwork, and a deeply restorative, blissful savasana.

Your winning bid includes:

A 3-pack of yoga classes (must be used by July 6, 2026)

Each session is uniquely crafted, potentially featuring myofascial release, affirmation cards, essential oils, and soothing hands-on adjustments. Discover a balanced, radiant approach to wellness and start your yoga journey in the heart of the South Loop today.


FMV $105

Chicago Shakespeare & Centennial Wheel Tickets item
Chicago Shakespeare & Centennial Wheel Tickets item
Chicago Shakespeare & Centennial Wheel Tickets
$175

Starting bid

Dreams are made on...the Wonder Wheel - Tickets to the Chicago Shakespeare Theter and the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier

Experience the very best of Chicago’s lakefront with this premier cultural package. Breathtaking views meet world-class performance for an unforgettable day at Navy Pier.

This package includes:

2 Tickets to Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Valid for any production in the 2026-2027 season. Enjoy "life-changing theater" from the nation’s leading Shakespearean company.

4 Tickets to the Centennial Wheel: Soar 200 feet above the city in climate-controlled gondolas for unparalleled, 360-degree views of the skyline and Lake Michigan.

From dramatic heights to dramatic arts, this is the perfect Chicago outing!


FMV $352

Hocus Pocus Hockey: Conner Bedard signed jersey item
Hocus Pocus Hockey: Conner Bedard signed jersey
$1,200

Starting bid

Secure a piece of hockey history with this hand-signed jersey from the NHL’s brightest young superstar, Connor Bedard. After capturing the 2024 Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, the Blackhawks’ captain-in-the-making has continued his meteoric rise, coming off a dominant 2025-26 season where he led the team with 75 points.

This premier collectible features:

 An authentic White Fanatics Breakaway Jersey.

 Hand-signed by the No. 1 overall pick himself.

Whether you're a die-hard Blackhawks fan or an avid collector, this autographed jersey is a "one-of-a-kind" tribute to Chicago’s next great sports icon!

Chicago (Bears) Charm: Mike Ditka Signed Jersey item
Chicago (Bears) Charm: Mike Ditka Signed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of Monsters of the Midway history with this custom blue jersey, hand-signed by the legendary Mike Ditka. "Iron Mike" remains the heart of the Chicago Bears' identity, and this authenticated collectible honors his journey as a Hall of Fame tight end and championship-winning head coach.

Designed specifically for display, the jersey features:

 Stitched numbers and letters highlighting key career statistics.

 Mike Ditka’s bold signature, professionally authenticated.

A clean, focused presentation makes this an essential centerpiece for any sports room or "Da Bears" fan collection. Celebrate a true NFL icon!

Enchanted Eras: Taylor Swift Framed Photo & Cookie Recipe item
Enchanted Eras: Taylor Swift Framed Photo & Cookie Recipe
$450

Starting bid

Celebrate the multi-talented Taylor Swift with this unique piece of music memorabilia. While she’s famous for her record-breaking hits, fans also know her for her legendary Chai Sugar Cookies.

This beautifully framed display features:

 A high-quality photo of Taylor Swift.

 An elegant engraving of her signature.

 A copy of her famous "Chai Sugar Cookie" recipe.

Whether you're a dedicated collector or looking for the ultimate gift for a fan, this charming piece brings a touch of Taylor’s kitchen into your home. A must-have for any "Swiftie"!

Legends Never Die: Iconic Sandlot Wall Art item
Legends Never Die: Iconic Sandlot Wall Art
$400

Starting bid

Relive the nostalgia of the classic 1993 film with this striking piece of cinematic history. This wall art features the movie’s most inspirational quote: "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die," etched over a poignant black-and-white photograph of the beloved Sandlot cast.

The image captures the quintessential crew alongside Hercules, the English Mastiff, holding the infamous "Babe Ruth" baseball. A must-have for baseball fans and movie buffs alike, this piece serves as a timeless reminder to always follow your heart. Perfect for a home office, den, or fan cave!

Wine & Wonder: Maytag Cheese & Vin Chicago Gift Card item
Wine & Wonder: Maytag Cheese & Vin Chicago Gift Card item
Wine & Wonder: Maytag Cheese & Vin Chicago Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

Wine and Wonder: Maytag Dairy Farms "Crowd Pleaser" Gift Pack, Vin Chicago "Sneak Preview" Wine Tasting & Gift Card from Vin Chicago

Elevate your next gathering with this premium pairing of world-class cheeses and expertly curated wines:

 Maytag Dairy Farms "Crowd Pleaser" Pack: A massive spread featuring five varieties of cheese (including their famous Blue and 7-Year Aged Cheddar), artisanal honey, fruit preserves, pepper jellies, La Quercia charcuterie, and a cheese knife.

 Vin Chicago Sneak Preview: A special tasting experience hosted by one of Chicago's oldest family-run wine shops, known for its sommelier-level expertise.

 $50 Vin Chicago Gift Card: Hand-select your favorite bottles from their extensive fine wine collection.

Vin Chicago is good until April 30, 2028


FMV $309

Trick or Tea: Tea Sampler and Chicago Skyline Mug item
Trick or Tea: Tea Sampler and Chicago Skyline Mug
$30

Starting bid

For the serious tea drinker, once introduced to fine teas, there is no turning back! 


This package includes a tea sampler from Todd & Holland Tea Merchants, a family-owned tea company located on the bustling Madison Street in Forest Park

They carry about 250 different teas and tisanes on a regular basis and source organic and sustainably harvested teas when available with no additional sugars added to blends. To keep things fresh, each year they also add limited time seasonal teas as well as air freighted first flush teas (first tea harvesting of the season).

You can sip your tea in a mug featuring the iconic Chicago Skyline that you are able to enjoy at this year's Dream Builders Annual Dinner


FMV: $60



College Admissions Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D item
College Admissions Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D item
College Admissions Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D
$125

Starting bid

Navigate the complex path to higher education with confidence. This item entitles you to a 60-minute personalized presentation led by Dr. Robert D. Kohen, a premier consultant featured in Forbes and U.S. News & World Report.

Dr. Kohen will cover essential topics, including:

 Navigating the college search and application timeline.

 Understanding costs and financial aid.

 Strategic high school positioning.

This interactive session includes a visual presentation and a private 15-minute Q&A. Gain expert insights from a Harvard Ph.D. and UC Berkeley-certified advisor to help your student build a successful future!


Session must be redeemed by November 7, 2026


FMV $250

Test Prep Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D item
Test Prep Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D item
Test Prep Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D
$90

Starting bid

Stunning Scores - a SAT/ACT or ISEE/SSAT Prep Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D

Give your student the ultimate academic edge with a 60-minute personalized, one-on-one prep session led by Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Whether preparing for the SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT, the winner will benefit from Dr. Kohen’s elite expertise.

A Harvard Ph.D. and Columbia Phi Beta Kappa graduate, Dr. Kohen specializes in simplifying complex material, building executive functioning skills, and easing testing anxiety.

This package includes:

 One 60-minute session tailored to your student's specific goals.

Invest in confidence and high-percentile results with a premier educator recognized for teaching excellence!


Session must be redeemed by November 7, 2026


FMV $190

Timeless Artistry: Portrait Session by Kathleen Weinstein item
Timeless Artistry: Portrait Session by Kathleen Weinstein item
Timeless Artistry: Portrait Session by Kathleen Weinstein
$500

Starting bid

Capture your family’s "inner light" with award-winning photographer Kathleen Weinstein.


Renowned throughout Chicago for her artistry and technical precision, Kathleen specializes in preserving life’s most precious moments—from the delicate arrival of a newborn to the high-energy spirit of sports and dance.


Whether you are looking for a classic family portrait, a maternity session, or a professional action shot, Kathleen’s expert eye ensures a timeless investment that will be cherished for generations.


Includes


A professional portrait session with Kathleen Weinstein.


FMV $1000

Shooting Stars: 4 Tickets to the Chicago Stars FC item
Shooting Stars: 4 Tickets to the Chicago Stars FC item
Shooting Stars: 4 Tickets to the Chicago Stars FC
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the Chicago Stars FC as they celebrate their 20th season! As a founding member of the NWSL, this world-class team is kicking off a historic 2026 season at their new lakefront home, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston. Experience the thrill of professional soccer in an intimate, 12,000-seat stadium with stunning views of Lake Michigan.

This package includes:

4 tickets to any 2026 home game, which ends on October 23, 2026


A box of Chicago Stars Swag for the game

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or new to "the pitch," join the excitement and witness the future of women's soccer today!


FMV $95

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