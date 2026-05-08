2026 Dream Builders Dinner – Silent Auction Second Chances!

Find your flow at Half Moon Yoga Studio in the South Loop! Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, this studio creates a sanctuary for intentional movement. Experience a transformative practice that blends curated music, mindful breathwork, and a deeply restorative, blissful savasana.



Your winning bid includes:

A 3-pack of yoga classes (must be used by July 6, 2026)



Each session is uniquely crafted, potentially featuring myofascial release, affirmation cards, essential oils, and soothing hands-on adjustments. Discover a balanced, radiant approach to wellness and start your yoga journey in the heart of the South Loop today.





FMV $105