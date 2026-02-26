2026 Dream Builders Dinner – Silent Auction

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910 W Van Buren St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy a sophisticated suburban escape with this premier theater and wine pairing:
Two Tickets to Drury Lane: Valid for any 2026-2027 production, including classics like Annie, The Buddy Holly Story, and Father of the Bride.
Lux Wine Tasting for 4: A guided, premium experience at Cooper’s Hawk Oak Park featuring exclusive, curated selections like the signature Lux Cabernet Sauvignon.
Convenience & Class: Located just 15 miles from Downtown Chicago, this package offers a world-class cultural experience right in the western Suburbs.
Fair Market Value (FMV) $460
Starting bid
Discover the craft of handmade soap at Abbey Brown Soap Artisan in Chicago’s vibrant West Loop. This interactive experience is perfect for those looking to master a new skill in a social, creative environment.
FMV $450
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of classical music with two premium tickets to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s 2026-2027 season. From the mastery of Yo-Yo Ma to the brilliance of Lang Lang, witness world-class artistry from the best available seats at Symphony Center.
Before or after the final notes, head to Lincoln Park for a true Chicago classic. This package includes $100 in gift cards to R.J. Grunts, home of the city’s tastiest burgers and legendary hand-spun shakes.
Includes:
FMV $400
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey at BODYBAR Pilates in Fulton Market. Whether you’re a reformer regular or a total beginner, this is your chance to join a community that values strength, respect, and high-energy motivation. BODYBAR’s athletic, fiercely effective workouts are designed to help you reach your full physical potential both on and off the machine.
The winner receives:
FMV $260
Starting bid
Entranced and Relaxed: 1 Month of Unlimited Yoga Classes At Zen Yoga Garage (Bucktown)
Total Wellness Access: Enjoy one full month of unlimited yoga and fitness classes at Bucktown’s premier 12,000-square-foot facility.
The Vibe: Experience "hot and sweaty" modern yoga with an urban edge, designed for those looking to reconnect and find their true self.
Unique Practice Spaces: Four distinct studios, including rooms with functioning garage doors to bring the fresh air and nature inside.
Full-Service Amenities: Includes access to spacious men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers.
Post-Class Lounge: Relax in the lobby featuring a cozy fireplace and Wi-Fi – a perfect spot to transition from your mat back to your day.
FMV $199
Starting bid
Find your flow at Half Moon Yoga Studio in the South Loop! Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, this studio creates a sanctuary for intentional movement. Experience a transformative practice that blends curated music, mindful breathwork, and a deeply restorative, blissful savasana.
Your winning bid includes:
A 3-pack of yoga classes (must be used by July 6, 2026)
Each session is uniquely crafted, potentially featuring myofascial release, affirmation cards, essential oils, and soothing hands-on adjustments. Discover a balanced, radiant approach to wellness and start your yoga journey in the heart of the South Loop today.
FMV $105
Starting bid
Dreams are made on...the Wonder Wheel - Tickets to the Chicago Shakespeare Theter and the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier
Experience the very best of Chicago’s lakefront with this premier cultural package. Breathtaking views meet world-class performance for an unforgettable day at Navy Pier.
This package includes:
2 Tickets to Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Valid for any production in the 2026-2027 season. Enjoy "life-changing theater" from the nation’s leading Shakespearean company.
4 Tickets to the Centennial Wheel: Soar 200 feet above the city in climate-controlled gondolas for unparalleled, 360-degree views of the skyline and Lake Michigan.
From dramatic heights to dramatic arts, this is the perfect Chicago outing!
FMV $352
Starting bid
Wondrous Wines
Indulge in the ultimate romantic getaway for two in Oregon’s premier wine region. Enjoy a 3-night stay in a luxurious King suite at a charming B&B near downtown McMinnville, Oregon.
This package includes:
Daily gourmet three-course breakfasts.
An exclusive tasting for two at a local winery.
Access to dedicated concierge services for trip planning.
Savor world-class Pinot Noir and farm-to-table cuisine in the heart of the valley.
Valid Oct 1 – June 30 (excluding holidays). Must book within 12 months; travel within 24.
Starting bid
Host a world-class wine event in the comfort of your own home while supporting a vital cause.
Private Tasting for 20: Enjoy a two-hour guided experience for up to 20 guests, led by a professional wine advisor.
Curated Selection: Sample 5 bottles of premium, handcrafted wines from a globally sourced cellar.
Building Community: Perfect for a neighborhood gathering or a celebration with friends.
Expires: October 31, 2026
(Note: Winner responsible for a $22 shipping and handling fee.)
Starting bid
Host a world-class wine event in the comfort of your own home while supporting a vital cause.
Private Tasting for 20: Enjoy a two-hour guided experience for up to 20 guests, led by a professional wine advisor.
Curated Selection: Sample 5 bottles of premium, handcrafted wines from a globally sourced cellar.
Building Community: Perfect for a neighborhood gathering or a celebration with friends.
Expires: October 31, 2026
(Note: Winner responsible for a $22 shipping and handling fee.)
Starting bid
Secure a piece of hockey history with this hand-signed jersey from the NHL’s brightest young superstar, Connor Bedard. After capturing the 2024 Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, the Blackhawks’ captain-in-the-making has continued his meteoric rise, coming off a dominant 2025-26 season where he led the team with 75 points.
This premier collectible features:
An authentic White Fanatics Breakaway Jersey.
Hand-signed by the No. 1 overall pick himself.
Whether you're a die-hard Blackhawks fan or an avid collector, this autographed jersey is a "one-of-a-kind" tribute to Chicago’s next great sports icon!
Starting bid
The Buffalo Trace "Triple Crown" Collection
Experience the pinnacle of American whiskey with this exceptional three-bottle set from the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon: A rich, small-batch classic bursting with vanilla, barrel char, and spicy complexity.
Sazerac 6-Year Rye: The soul of New Orleans, offering a mellow spice and dry sweetness that dances on the palate.
Eagle Rare 10-Year: An award-winning masterpiece aged for a decade, featuring sophisticated notes of toasted oak, fresh tobacco, and roasted nuts.
Bid now to take home these iconic spirits—a must-have for any serious collector or connoisseur!
Starting bid
Own a piece of Monsters of the Midway history with this custom blue jersey, hand-signed by the legendary Mike Ditka. "Iron Mike" remains the heart of the Chicago Bears' identity, and this authenticated collectible honors his journey as a Hall of Fame tight end and championship-winning head coach.
Designed specifically for display, the jersey features:
Stitched numbers and letters highlighting key career statistics.
Mike Ditka’s bold signature, professionally authenticated.
A clean, focused presentation makes this an essential centerpiece for any sports room or "Da Bears" fan collection. Celebrate a true NFL icon!
Starting bid
Celebrate the multi-talented Taylor Swift with this unique piece of music memorabilia. While she’s famous for her record-breaking hits, fans also know her for her legendary Chai Sugar Cookies.
This beautifully framed display features:
A high-quality photo of Taylor Swift.
An elegant engraving of her signature.
A copy of her famous "Chai Sugar Cookie" recipe.
Whether you're a dedicated collector or looking for the ultimate gift for a fan, this charming piece brings a touch of Taylor’s kitchen into your home. A must-have for any "Swiftie"!
Starting bid
Claim a cornerstone of Chicago’s new football era. This authentic jersey is hand-signed by QB1 Caleb Williams, the man leading the charge at Soldier Field. It's the ultimate centerpiece for any die-hard fan or serious memorabilia collector looking to own a piece of the franchise’s rising legacy. Bear Down!
Starting bid
2026 USA Hockey Gold Collage-This framed collage commemorates Team USA’s gold‑medal win in men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Featuring a bold American‑flag backdrop, a large team celebration photo, action shots, and event details, it highlights the dramatic 2–1 overtime victory over Canada. The display is finished with signature plaques from Jack Hughes & , Connor Hellebuyck creating a striking tribute to a defining moment in U.S. hockey history.
Starting bid
Relive the nostalgia of the classic 1993 film with this striking piece of cinematic history. This wall art features the movie’s most inspirational quote: "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die," etched over a poignant black-and-white photograph of the beloved Sandlot cast.
The image captures the quintessential crew alongside Hercules, the English Mastiff, holding the infamous "Babe Ruth" baseball. A must-have for baseball fans and movie buffs alike, this piece serves as a timeless reminder to always follow your heart. Perfect for a home office, den, or fan cave!
Starting bid
Step back in time at the historic Music Box Theatre, Chicago’s premier destination for independent and foreign cinema. Opened in 1929, this architectural gem transports you to an open-air Tuscan palazzo, complete with a "twinkling star" ceiling and moving cloud formations.
This cinematic package includes:
2 Tickets to a film of your choice.
Popcorn and Soda passes for the ultimate concession experience.
Enjoy an exciting alternative to mainstream entertainment in the city’s largest full-time theater space. It’s the perfect night out for any film lover seeking a touch of vintage Chicago magic!
FMV $37
Starting bid
Escape the city’s hustle and bustle with an enchanting visit to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. With 385 acres of stunning landscapes and serene nature to explore, it’s the perfect destination for beauty and respite. Whether you’re wandering through seasonal blooms or letting the kids play in the Nature Play Garden, there is magic in every corner.
Your winning bid includes:
4 Admission Tickets and complimentary parking.
Access to special exhibits, including the Model Railroad, Butterflies in Bloom, and the Grand Tram.
Experience a day of natural wonder and discovery!
Expires May 07, 2027
FMV $136
Starting bid
Kitchen Witch: Virtual small group Cooking Club class from The Chef & The Dish
Transport your kitchen for the day with a global culinary adventure! The Chef & The Dish connects you live with professional chefs from around the world to master authentic flavors from the comfort of your own home. Whether you want to roll fresh pasta with a chef in Italy or fry Maryland crab cakes, this is your ticket to world-class expertise.
Your winning bid includes:
A small group virtual cooking class for one household.
Valid for redemption through the end of 2026.
Featured in Martha Stewart and CNN, this experience promises a delicious, hands-on journey without the jet lag!
FMV $79
Starting bid
Wine and Wonder: Maytag Dairy Farms "Crowd Pleaser" Gift Pack, Vin Chicago "Sneak Preview" Wine Tasting & Gift Card from Vin Chicago
Elevate your next gathering with this premium pairing of world-class cheeses and expertly curated wines:
Maytag Dairy Farms "Crowd Pleaser" Pack: A massive spread featuring five varieties of cheese (including their famous Blue and 7-Year Aged Cheddar), artisanal honey, fruit preserves, pepper jellies, La Quercia charcuterie, and a cheese knife.
Vin Chicago Sneak Preview: A special tasting experience hosted by one of Chicago's oldest family-run wine shops, known for its sommelier-level expertise.
$50 Vin Chicago Gift Card: Hand-select your favorite bottles from their extensive fine wine collection.
Vin Chicago is good until April 30, 2028
FMV $309
Starting bid
Charmed Chocolates & Wishful Wines: Gift Certificate To Belgian Chocolatier Piron (Evanston) + Wine Tasting At Lynfield Winery (Highland Park)
Savor a sophisticated pairing of artisanal treats and fine local wines with this North Shore getaway:
Wine Tasting for Four: Enjoy a guided tasting at Lynfield Winery in Highland Park, a family-owned staple known for its world-class varietals and inviting atmosphere.
Artisanal Belgian Chocolates: A gift certificate to Belgian Chocolatier Piron in Evanston, valid for a Signature Chocolate Assortment or one pound of handcrafted chocolates.
A Sweet Escape: The perfect combination of gourmet sweets and premium wines for a memorable group outing.
Wine Tasting and gift certificate are redeemable until May 31, 2027
FMV $128
Starting bid
Sublime Salts & Oils: Keep It Savory Salt Co Trio of Salts Gift Box & Gift Certificate To Olive and Well
Elevate your kitchen with this curated collection of artisanal pantry staples:
Keep It Savory Salt Co. Trio: A gift box of small-batch salts handcrafted on Chicago’s West Side using fresh ingredients from local growers.
Socially Conscious Cooking: This local business donates 10% of its annual revenue to organizations working toward community reinvestment in Chicago.
Olive and Well Gift Certificate: A $15 voucher for Oak Park’s premier destination for world-class, aged balsamic vinegars and small-batch extra virgin olive oils.
The Perfect Pairing: An essential duo for any home chef who values high-quality ingredients and supporting local impact.
FMV $60
Starting bid
For the serious tea drinker, once introduced to fine teas, there is no turning back!
This package includes a tea sampler from Todd & Holland Tea Merchants, a family-owned tea company located on the bustling Madison Street in Forest Park
They carry about 250 different teas and tisanes on a regular basis and source organic and sustainably harvested teas when available with no additional sugars added to blends. To keep things fresh, each year they also add limited time seasonal teas as well as air freighted first flush teas (first tea harvesting of the season).
You can sip your tea in a mug featuring the iconic Chicago Skyline that you are able to enjoy at this year's Dream Builders Annual Dinner
FMV: $60
Starting bid
Capture your family’s most precious milestones with a professional outdoor photo session from Miguel Narvaez of CoralBlu Studios. Known for his ability to capture the "magic" of special events, Miguel will provide a personalized session perfect for celebrating a wedding anniversary, a new addition to the family, or simply documenting a beautiful moment in time.
This package includes:
A professional outdoor photo session (valued at $499).
Whether it’s with a spouse, partner, or the whole family, walk away with stunning images that you will treasure for a lifetime!
FMV $499
Starting bid
Navigate the complex path to higher education with confidence. This item entitles you to a 60-minute personalized presentation led by Dr. Robert D. Kohen, a premier consultant featured in Forbes and U.S. News & World Report.
Dr. Kohen will cover essential topics, including:
Navigating the college search and application timeline.
Understanding costs and financial aid.
Strategic high school positioning.
This interactive session includes a visual presentation and a private 15-minute Q&A. Gain expert insights from a Harvard Ph.D. and UC Berkeley-certified advisor to help your student build a successful future!
Session must be redeemed by November 7, 2026
FMV $250
Starting bid
Stunning Scores - a SAT/ACT or ISEE/SSAT Prep Session with Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D
Give your student the ultimate academic edge with a 60-minute personalized, one-on-one prep session led by Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Whether preparing for the SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT, the winner will benefit from Dr. Kohen’s elite expertise.
A Harvard Ph.D. and Columbia Phi Beta Kappa graduate, Dr. Kohen specializes in simplifying complex material, building executive functioning skills, and easing testing anxiety.
This package includes:
One 60-minute session tailored to your student's specific goals.
Invest in confidence and high-percentile results with a premier educator recognized for teaching excellence!
Session must be redeemed by November 7, 2026
FMV $190
Starting bid
Capture your family’s "inner light" with award-winning photographer Kathleen Weinstein.
Renowned throughout Chicago for her artistry and technical precision, Kathleen specializes in preserving life’s most precious moments—from the delicate arrival of a newborn to the high-energy spirit of sports and dance.
Whether you are looking for a classic family portrait, a maternity session, or a professional action shot, Kathleen’s expert eye ensures a timeless investment that will be cherished for generations.
Includes
A professional portrait session with Kathleen Weinstein.
FMV $1000
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of Major League Baseball on the South Side! This is your chance to catch the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field during their 2026 season. Whether you’re cheering for a home-run finish or just enjoying the vibrant stadium atmosphere, these premium seats put you right in the heart of the action.
This winning bid includes:
4 Lower Box Tickets for any 2026 regular-season home game, ending on September 27, 2026
Indulge in ballpark classics like peanuts, Cracker Jacks, or the fan-favorite Garrett Popcorn while you root for the "South Siders." It’s the perfect summer outing for any baseball enthusiast!
FMV $176
Starting bid
Cheer on the Chicago Stars FC as they celebrate their 20th season! As a founding member of the NWSL, this world-class team is kicking off a historic 2026 season at their new lakefront home, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston. Experience the thrill of professional soccer in an intimate, 12,000-seat stadium with stunning views of Lake Michigan.
This package includes:
4 tickets to any 2026 home game, which ends on October 23, 2026
A box of Chicago Stars Swag for the game
Whether you're a die-hard supporter or new to "the pitch," join the excitement and witness the future of women's soccer today!
FMV $95
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