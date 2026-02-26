2026 Dream Builders Dinner – Silent Auction

Entranced and Relaxed: 1 Month of Unlimited Yoga Classes At Zen Yoga Garage (Bucktown)





Total Wellness Access: Enjoy one full month of unlimited yoga and fitness classes at Bucktown’s premier 12,000-square-foot facility.





The Vibe: Experience "hot and sweaty" modern yoga with an urban edge, designed for those looking to reconnect and find their true self.





Unique Practice Spaces: Four distinct studios, including rooms with functioning garage doors to bring the fresh air and nature inside.





Full-Service Amenities: Includes access to spacious men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers.





Post-Class Lounge: Relax in the lobby featuring a cozy fireplace and Wi-Fi – a perfect spot to transition from your mat back to your day.





FMV $199