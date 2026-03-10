2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala | SOLD OUT

A General Admission Table includes one reserved table with seating for 10 guests and access to a refined Black Tie evening centered on legacy, culture, and purpose. General Admission begins at 7:00 PM, with red carpet access upon arrival—your moment to step into the experience already crowned.





Your table also includes a ½-page digital advertisement featured in the Gala’s digital program and displayed on screen during the evening’s program, with continued visibility on the Savannah Juneteenth Festival website following the Gala.





Guests will enjoy the full Gala experience, including dinner service, bar access, and a thoughtfully curated silent auction, all within an elegant and celebratory setting.





Following the formal program, guests are invited to remain and enjoy a continued evening of celebration featuring a live band, as we honor our distinguished community leaders, scholarship recipients, and the legacy they represent.