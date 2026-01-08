2026 Druid Hills Tour Tickets + Gala

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Tour tickets are will-call and valid for the whole weekend, so take the tour in one day or spread it out over all three days - it's up to you
Join DHCA and get a half-price ticket! Tour tickets are will-call and valid for the whole weekend, so take the tour in one day or spread it out over all three days - it's up to you
Callanwolde will host our 1920's optional Druid Hills Gala at their historic mansion on Wednesday, April 15th. Join friends & neighbors and kick up your heels to live music while sampling delicious food and beverages!
Your sponsorship includes 2 Tour tickets and admission for one at the Druid Hills Gala ticket.
Your sponsorship includes 4 Tour tickets and admission for two to the Druid Hills Gala.
Your sponsorship includes 8 Tour tickets and admission for two to the Druid Hills Gala.
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