Druid Hills Civic Association

Hosted by

Druid Hills Civic Association

About this event

2026 Druid Hills Tour Tickets + Gala

General Admission Tour Ticket
$40

Tour tickets are will-call and valid for the whole weekend, so take the tour in one day or spread it out over all three days - it's up to you

DHCA membership + 1/2 price Tour Ticket
$55

Join DHCA and get a half-price ticket! Tour tickets are will-call and valid for the whole weekend, so take the tour in one day or spread it out over all three days - it's up to you

Druid Hills Gala Ticket (does not include Tour admission)
$125

Callanwolde will host our 1920's optional Druid Hills Gala at their historic mansion on Wednesday, April 15th. Join friends & neighbors and kick up your heels to live music while sampling delicious food and beverages!

Friend of the Tour Sponsorship
$250

Your sponsorship includes 2 Tour tickets and admission for one at the Druid Hills Gala ticket.

Patron of the Tour Sponsorship
$500

Your sponsorship includes 4 Tour tickets and admission for two to the Druid Hills Gala.

Benefactor of the Tour Sponsorship
$1,000

Your sponsorship includes 8 Tour tickets and admission for two to the Druid Hills Gala.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!