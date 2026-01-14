FRESHH 5K Walk/Run For Women’s Health & Cancer Awareness

DSFIT2RUN 5K Walk/Run – Movement for a Mission









This is more than a 5K… this is a Mindset Shift in Motion.





Join DSFIT2RUN for the FRESHH 5K Walk/Run as we move with purpose, honor lives impacted by uterine cancer, and bring our community together for health, awareness, and transformation.





Every step represents strength.

Every mile represents resilience.

Every registration supports the mission of DSFIT2RUN to empower women and families to take control of their health through movement, meals, and mindset.





Whether you walk, jog, or run — you belong here. This event is designed for all fitness levels and all ages who believe in prioritizing their health and uplifting the community.





What Your Registration Supports:

• Uterine cancer awareness & education

• Community wellness programming

• Mindset & lifestyle transformation initiatives

• Expansion of DSFIT2RUN health initiatives





This is your moment to show up.

For your health.

For someone you love.

For the elevation of our community.





Let’s lace up, show up, and Make It Happen — together.



