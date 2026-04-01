2026 DTEA Banquet

About this event
Valid for one guest, ages 11 and older, including youth and adults. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.
Valid for one guest, age 10 and under. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.
Valid for one guest, ages 11 and older, including youth and adults. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.
Valid for one guest, age 10 and under. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.
Full page ad in the program to congratulate a graduating senior, coach or any DTEA player.
$
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