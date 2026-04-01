Dallas Tennis Association

Hosted by

Dallas Tennis Association

About this event

2026 DTEA Banquet

1601 Elm St 48th Floor

Dallas, TX 75201, USA

DTEA Single Admission (11+ years old)
$65

Valid for one guest, ages 11 and older, including youth and adults. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.

DTEA Single Admission (10 years old & Younger)
$35

Valid for one guest, age 10 and under. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.

Gift a Ticket (11+ years old)
$65

Valid for one guest, ages 11 and older, including youth and adults. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.

Gift a Ticket (10 years old & younger)
$35

Valid for one guest, age 10 and under. Includes entry to the DTEA Annual Banquet with food, program, guest speakers, and access to the silent auction.

Full Page Program Advertisement
$50

Full page ad in the program to congratulate a graduating senior, coach or any DTEA player.

Add a donation for Dallas Tennis Association

$

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