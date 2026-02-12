2026 Duck Drop and Golf Tournament

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About this event
910 State Hwy 42, Osage Beach, MO 65065, USA
One (1) golf hole sign featured at the Golf Tournament, team (4 players) tournament entry. All mulligans and on course contests for all 4 players. Business logo with link on event website. Business logo featured on most print ads, business featured on social media.
One (1) golf hole sign featured at Golf Tournament. Entry for two (2) players in golf tournament. Business featured on website, sponsorship flyer, large sponsor banner and social media
One (1) golf hole sign, team (4 players) tournament entry. All mulligans and on course contests for all 4 players.
One (1) dedicated golf hole sign featured at a Golf Tournament. You will have the opportunity to have a table at your assigned hole to promote your business. Business featured on social media, website, sponsorship flyer and large sponsor banner.
One (1) golf hole sign and business featured on website, sponsorship flyer.
Provides First place duck prize of $5,000; 2 golf teams. logo on website and printed and e tickets, sign at golf tournament, all milligans, 8-10 dedicated social media posts
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