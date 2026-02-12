Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

About this event

2026 Duck Drop and Golf Tournament

Bear Creek Valley Golf Club

910 State Hwy 42, Osage Beach, MO 65065, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

One (1) golf hole sign featured at the Golf Tournament, team (4 players) tournament entry. All mulligans and on course contests for all 4 players. Business logo with link on event website. Business logo featured on most print ads, business featured on social media.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

One (1) golf hole sign featured at Golf Tournament. Entry for two (2) players in golf tournament. Business featured on website, sponsorship flyer, large sponsor banner and social media

Golf Team Sponsor
$750

One (1) golf hole sign, team (4 players) tournament entry. All mulligans and on course contests for all 4 players.

Featured Hole Sponsor
$500

One (1) dedicated golf hole sign featured at a Golf Tournament. You will have the opportunity to have a table at your assigned hole to promote your business. Business featured on social media, website, sponsorship flyer and large sponsor banner.

Hole Sponsor
$150

One (1) golf hole sign and business featured on website, sponsorship flyer.

Play in Tournament
$200
Presenting Sponsor
$6,500

Provides First place duck prize of $5,000; 2 golf teams. logo on website and printed and e tickets, sign at golf tournament, all milligans, 8-10 dedicated social media posts

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

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