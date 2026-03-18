United Way Of Milford Inc

Hosted by

United Way Of Milford Inc

About this event

2026 Duck Race Sponsorship Form

45 New Haven Ave

Milford, CT 06460, USA

Premiere Event Sponsor item
Premiere Event Sponsor
$10,000

-Exclusive Primary Logo Placement on ALL Promotional Materials (including 2 High Traffic downtown banner locations: one at the corner of the Taylor Memorial Library and another at Stonebridge Restaurant, as well as the established End-of-the-Green Sign)

-Primary Logo Placement in all preliminary fundraising events (Bar nights, Grocery Store Ticket Sale Weekend, and much more)

-Your Company Banner at the Duck Drop Site (highly photographed area for this event that will extend your recognition long after the event is concluded)

-MUW Website/Social Media presence (with mutual support of your social media postings)

-Vendors Showcase Presence (Your Marketing Materials/Handouts, Sales/Customer Service staff, etc.)

-On-air mentions with local radio/media as Presenting Event Sponsor leading up to the day of the event

-Continuous DJ mentions at event

NEW! Jeep Decoration & Parade Contest item
NEW! Jeep Decoration & Parade Contest
$2,500

▪ Jeep owners will decorate their vehicles (based on a duck theme). An impromptu ‘parade’ will

take place with entrants driving their vehicles around the green, ending up at Lisman Landing. A

panel will judge the contestants; cash prizes will be awarded.

▪ The contest will be marketed as the Milford United Way Jeep Duck Contest & Parade and will carry

your logo on all marketing items (banners, etc.) connected to the contest.

▪ Website/Social Media inclusion

▪ Mentions by DJ at the event

Finish Line Sponsor item
Finish Line Sponsor
$3,200

▪Your Company Banner Placed on the Finish Line at the Walkover Bridge

▪Website/Social Media inclusion

▪Mentions by DJ at the event

Duck Photo Stage With 'Ducky' item
Duck Photo Stage With 'Ducky'
$2,500

▪ Your Company Logo will have primary presence on this 'step and repeat' photo stage -- perfect

for family photos with

'Ducky' - our mascot - who will be there throughout the entire event!

▪ Website/Social Media inclusion

▪ Mentions by DJ at the event

NEW! How Many Ducks in the Jeep? item
NEW! How Many Ducks in the Jeep?
$2,500

A showroom Jeep will be stuffed to the brim with ducks where participants can make a guess via a QR

code on display materials; Cash prize for the one who is closest (without going over) to the

correct answer. Signage will feature your business

logo.

NEW! SBC-VIP Reserved Seating item
NEW! SBC-VIP Reserved Seating
$2,000

Have a front row seat – literally – when you sponsor the SBC-VIP seating area and watch all the

action right from the windows

facing the duck drop. In addition to your reserved tables, sponsors will receive a variety of

complimentary apps, soft drinks, and 1 duck ticket per person in your party. Limit of 16

people. Enjoy!

NEW! Lucky Duck Pool – with Dee Ortiz! item
NEW! Lucky Duck Pool – with Dee Ortiz!
$500

Sponsor this new addition to the MUW Duck Race! Kids will be welcomed to a large wading pool filled with rubber ducks to ‘hook’ – for a prize. Extra special guest star DEE ORTIZ will be on hand to provide tips and tricks – as she shares her experiences as a contestant on 99 to Beat.

Best Photos of the Day Contest Sponsor item
Best Photos of the Day Contest Sponsor
$500
Become part of the fun! Your sponsorship will extend the excitement of the day and the week after the event. Multiple categories for contestants to enter with prizes in the 'Best of' each one! Your organization will have website/social media presence and DJ mentions during the event.
"I Got Ducked" item
"I Got Ducked"
$50
Create some fun in the neighborhood by 'ducking' your friends, family members and neighbors! For your $50 donation, we will post our famous "Duck Sign' with "I Got Ducked" at the address provided. These adorable die-cut signs will be sure to create smiles in neighborhoods across the entire city. Offer includes one free $5 duck ticket for purchaser.
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
-Your Company Banner Displayed at Event (6' x 3') -Website/Social Media inclusion -DJ Mentions During the Event -Vendor Area Table to Display Your Your Handouts -1 High Stakes Duck Race ticket for a chance to win a cash prize up to $2,500 ($100 value)
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$750
-26"x30" Duck Sign With Your Company Logo at Event -Website/Social Media inclusion -DJ Mentions During the Event -Vendor Area Table to Display you marketing materials -1 High Stakes Duck Race ticket for a chance to win a cash prize up to $2,500 ($100 value)
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500
-26"x30" Duck Sign With Your Company Logo at Event -Website/Social Media inclusion -DJ Mentions During the Event -Vendor Area Table to Display you marketing materials
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-21"x24" Duck Sign With your Company Logo at Event -Vendor Area Table to Display you marketing materials
Vendor Sponsor item
Vendor Sponsor
$100

Display your wares at our Vendor Showcase! With thousands of attendees each year, this high traffic area will get lots of looks. Sell your products, distribute brochures, and meet your future customers!

Add a donation for United Way Of Milford Inc

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