2026 Duck Race Sponsorship Form

-Exclusive Primary Logo Placement on ALL Promotional Materials (including 2 High Traffic downtown banner locations: one at the corner of the Taylor Memorial Library and another at Stonebridge Restaurant, as well as the established End-of-the-Green Sign)

-Primary Logo Placement in all preliminary fundraising events (Bar nights, Grocery Store Ticket Sale Weekend, and much more)

-Your Company Banner at the Duck Drop Site (highly photographed area for this event that will extend your recognition long after the event is concluded)

-MUW Website/Social Media presence (with mutual support of your social media postings)

-Vendors Showcase Presence (Your Marketing Materials/Handouts, Sales/Customer Service staff, etc.)

-On-air mentions with local radio/media as Presenting Event Sponsor leading up to the day of the event

-Continuous DJ mentions at event