2026 Duck Race Sponsorship Form

About this event
-Exclusive Primary Logo Placement on ALL Promotional Materials (including 2 High Traffic downtown banner locations: one at the corner of the Taylor Memorial Library and another at Stonebridge Restaurant, as well as the established End-of-the-Green Sign)
-Primary Logo Placement in all preliminary fundraising events (Bar nights, Grocery Store Ticket Sale Weekend, and much more)
-Your Company Banner at the Duck Drop Site (highly photographed area for this event that will extend your recognition long after the event is concluded)
-MUW Website/Social Media presence (with mutual support of your social media postings)
-Vendors Showcase Presence (Your Marketing Materials/Handouts, Sales/Customer Service staff, etc.)
-On-air mentions with local radio/media as Presenting Event Sponsor leading up to the day of the event
-Continuous DJ mentions at event
▪ Jeep owners will decorate their vehicles (based on a duck theme). An impromptu ‘parade’ will
take place with entrants driving their vehicles around the green, ending up at Lisman Landing. A
panel will judge the contestants; cash prizes will be awarded.
▪ The contest will be marketed as the Milford United Way Jeep Duck Contest & Parade and will carry
your logo on all marketing items (banners, etc.) connected to the contest.
▪ Website/Social Media inclusion
▪ Mentions by DJ at the event
▪Your Company Banner Placed on the Finish Line at the Walkover Bridge
▪Website/Social Media inclusion
▪Mentions by DJ at the event
▪ Your Company Logo will have primary presence on this 'step and repeat' photo stage -- perfect
for family photos with
'Ducky' - our mascot - who will be there throughout the entire event!
▪ Website/Social Media inclusion
▪ Mentions by DJ at the event
A showroom Jeep will be stuffed to the brim with ducks where participants can make a guess via a QR
code on display materials; Cash prize for the one who is closest (without going over) to the
correct answer. Signage will feature your business
logo.
Have a front row seat – literally – when you sponsor the SBC-VIP seating area and watch all the
action right from the windows
facing the duck drop. In addition to your reserved tables, sponsors will receive a variety of
complimentary apps, soft drinks, and 1 duck ticket per person in your party. Limit of 16
people. Enjoy!
Sponsor this new addition to the MUW Duck Race! Kids will be welcomed to a large wading pool filled with rubber ducks to ‘hook’ – for a prize. Extra special guest star DEE ORTIZ will be on hand to provide tips and tricks – as she shares her experiences as a contestant on 99 to Beat.
Display your wares at our Vendor Showcase! With thousands of attendees each year, this high traffic area will get lots of looks. Sell your products, distribute brochures, and meet your future customers!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!