2026 Dueling Pianos

631 S Main St

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

General admission
$60

Join us for an evening of light snacks & desserts while enjoying a night out with music, laughter, and joy!

Reserve a table of 8
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A table reservation comes with 8 reserved seats at one table and 8 drink tickets for the table. Let us know who is attending and if you want a specific name designation for the table

‘AMAzing’ Headlining Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Includes a table of 8, 16 drink tickets
-Large logo & acknowledgement on all marketing, website, and social media
-Stand-alone acknowledgement at the event

‘Happy Little Piano’ Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Includes a table of 8, 8 drink tickets
-Medium logo & acknowledgement on all marketing, website, social media, and in the event space

‘Let There Be Dancing’ Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a table of 8, 8 drink tickets
Medium logo & acknowledgement on all marketing, website, social media, and in the event space

‘Art for All’ Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Includes table of 8, 8 drink tickets
-Name & acknowledgement on marketing, website, social media, and in the event space

Dessert Charcuterie Sponsor
$250

Name & acknowledgement on marketing, website, social media, and in the event space

Silent Auction Donation
Free

Let us know you'd like to donate a silent auction basket! Your name and logo will appear next to the donated items at the event.

Add a donation for Awakening Minds Art

$

