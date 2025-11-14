Hawaiian Kamalii Inc

Hawaiian Kamalii Inc

2026 Dues

Active Membership
$150

Valid for one year

2026 Active Membership Dues.

All adults must pay active membership in addition to program dues.

Regatta
$100

Valid for one year

Regatta Dues.

Valid only if Active Membership has or is being paid.

Distance
$25

No expiration

Long Distance Dues - does not include crew, entry, or other fees associated with long distance races.

Gold Storage
$225

Valid for one year

OC1 storage in rows 3 & 4.

Valid only for current occupants.

Blue Storage
$185

Valid for one year

OC1 storage in rows 2 & 5.

Valid only for current occupants.

White Storage
$150

Valid for one year

OC1 storage for stalls 1 & 6.

Valid only for current occupants.

Kamaliʻi Dues
$100

Valid for one year

Keiki ages 10-18 paddling in a keiki division.

Breakfast Club
$50

Valid for one year

Recreational paddling program.

Valid only if Active Membership has or is being paid.

