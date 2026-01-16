2026-2027 Dues and Donations

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Regular prepaid dues 12 months $75
Prepaid per capita dues and assessments for Grand Lodge and State Association in accordance with the Constitution and SECTION 14.300 of the Statues of the Order $43
Your donation to Elks National Foundation helps us to qualify for about $11,000 in grants each year. This donation is tax deductible.
Our Lodge Building Fund funded the new concrete patio this past July. This year our goal is to repair the plumbing issues in the bathrooms and kitchen. If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
Your donation to the 1087 Charities is 100% tax deductible and greatly appreciated. This fund helps the Ronald McDonald House, Champ Warriors, and other local charities. If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
By donating to the Community Food Project, you will be helping the Elks Lodge with their food drive. Historically, we have provided up to 300 boxes a food to families in need. If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.
Do you love to golf and are a member in good standing? Join the Member's Golf League.
Lady Member or Lady spouse...do you want to play on a super fun daytime league? Please sign up here.
Life Membership Only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!