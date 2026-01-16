Idaho Falls Elks Lodge #1087

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Idaho Falls Elks Lodge #1087

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2026-2027 Dues and Donations

640 E Elva St

Idaho Falls, ID 83401, USA

Member Dues
$118.50

Regular prepaid dues 12 months $75

Prepaid per capita dues and assessments for Grand Lodge and State Association in accordance with the Constitution and SECTION 14.300 of the Statues of the Order $43

Spouse Card/Key Card
$5
Elks National Foundation - 501 (C)3
$10

Your donation to Elks National Foundation helps us to qualify for about $11,000 in grants each year. This donation is tax deductible.

Elk Track - State Project - 501(C)3
$10
Lodge Building Fund
$10

Our Lodge Building Fund funded the new concrete patio this past July. This year our goal is to repair the plumbing issues in the bathrooms and kitchen. If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Veterans Fund
$5

If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Youth Activities
$5

If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

1087 Charities - 501(C)3
$10

Your donation to the 1087 Charities is 100% tax deductible and greatly appreciated. This fund helps the Ronald McDonald House, Champ Warriors, and other local charities. If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Dictionary Fund
$5

If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Community Food Project
$5

By donating to the Community Food Project, you will be helping the Elks Lodge with their food drive. Historically, we have provided up to 300 boxes a food to families in need. If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Drug Awareness
$5

If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Scholarship Fund
$5

If you wish to donate more, the + button will change the denomination.

Bugler Advertising - Per Year
$50

Please email a business size card/ad if you are a new advertiser to [email protected].

Member's Golf League
$30

Do you love to golf and are a member in good standing? Join the Member's Golf League.

Connie's Daytime Ladies Golf League
$35

Lady Member or Lady spouse...do you want to play on a super fun daytime league? Please sign up here.

2026-2027 Life Membership
$63.50

Life Membership Only

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!