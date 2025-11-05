2026 Frederick Franklin Dues Payments

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Full members of Frederick Franklin Lodge.
A monthly payment plan for Full Members of Frederick Franklin Lodge. Please note that if monthly membership is canceled, any funds owed will need to be made up prior to December 31.
Affiliate Members are those who have a different Mother Lodge but are still members of Frederick Franklin 14.
A monthly dues plan for affiliate members. Please note that if monthly membership is canceled, any funds owed will need to be made up prior to December 31.
This is only the fee assrssed by the Grand Lodge of Connecticut
