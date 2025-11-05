2026 Frederick Franklin Dues Payments

Full Member
$220

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Full members of Frederick Franklin Lodge.

Full Member (monthly)
$18.33

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

A monthly payment plan for Full Members of Frederick Franklin Lodge. Please note that if monthly membership is canceled, any funds owed will need to be made up prior to December 31.

Affiliate Member
$155

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Affiliate Members are those who have a different Mother Lodge but are still members of Frederick Franklin 14.

Affiliate Member (monthly)
$12.91

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

A monthly dues plan for affiliate members. Please note that if monthly membership is canceled, any funds owed will need to be made up prior to December 31.

Grand Lodge Assessment only
$65

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This is only the fee assrssed by the Grand Lodge of Connecticut

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing