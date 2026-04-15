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Canton Ballet

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2026 DVD/BluRay Fundraiser | Greatest of All Time | Classroom Demonstration

Greatest of All Time - FRIDAY Public Performance DVD item
Greatest of All Time - FRIDAY Public Performance DVD
$45

This will be a DVD format video recording of the Friday, April 24th Greatest of All Time public performance.

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Greatest of All Time - FRIDAY Public Performance BLU-RAY item
Greatest of All Time - FRIDAY Public Performance BLU-RAY
$50

This will be a Blu-ray format video recording of the Friday, April 24th Greatest of All Time public performance.

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Greatest of All Time - SATURDAY Gala Performance DVD item
Greatest of All Time - SATURDAY Gala Performance DVD
$45

This will be a DVD format video recording of the Saturday, April 25th Greatest of All Time Gala performance.

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Greatest of All Time - SATURDAY Gala Performance BLU-RAY item
Greatest of All Time - SATURDAY Gala Performance BLU-RAY
$50

This will be a DVD format video recording of the Saturday, April 25th Greatest of All Time Gala performance.

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Classroom Demonstration 5:30pm Performance - DVD item
Classroom Demonstration 5:30pm Performance - DVD
$45

This will be a DVD format video recording of the Thursday, May 21, 2026 5:30pm Classroom Demonstration performance.

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Classroom Demonstration 5:30pm Performance - BLU-RAY item
Classroom Demonstration 5:30pm Performance - BLU-RAY
$50

This will be a Blu-ray format video recording of theThursday, May 21, 2026 5:30pm Classroom Demonstration performance.

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Classroom Demonstration 7:00pm Performance - DVD item
Classroom Demonstration 7:00pm Performance - DVD
$45

This will be a DVD format video recording of the Thursday, May 21, 2026 7:00pm Classroom Demonstration performance.

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Classroom Demonstration 7:00pm Performance - BLU-RAY item
Classroom Demonstration 7:00pm Performance - BLU-RAY
$50

This will be a Blu-ray format video recording of the Thursday, May 21, 2026 7:00pm Classroom Demonstration performance.

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