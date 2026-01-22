2026 DVHS Rides & Jams Fest Registration

One registration is required per vehicle entered. If you would like to enter multiple vehicles, please increase the quantity to match the total number of cars you are bringing (e.g., select Quantity: 2 for two vehicles).





Registering your vehicle enters you for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind trophy, hand-crafted by our amazing students using scrapped musical instruments. All proceeds directly support the Desert View High School Band’s equipment, uniforms, and instrument repairs.