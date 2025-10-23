Eagle's Wings

Hosted by

Eagle's Wings

About this event

2026 Eagle's Wings Charity Golf Tournament

Whitmoor Country Club - 1100 Whitmoor Dr

Weldon Spring, MO 63304, USA

Tournament Foursome
$600

4-person scramble, lunch, gift bag, drinks, dinner, silent/live auction, Hole-In-One contest, putting contest, long drive event and more!

Platinum
$10,000

One complimentary 4 person team. Placement on selective event correspondence, company name/logo on giveaways and event banner, and special recognition.

Gold
$7,500

One complimentary 4 person team, event banner, and special recognition.

Silver
$5,000

Event banner and special recognition. Recognition as sponsor of Long Drive Contest.

Bronze
$2,500

Event banner and special recognition.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Company name/logo displayed on hole.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000

Sign with company name/logo displayed on the putting green.

Open Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Large sign with company name/logo displayed by bar and special recognition.

Add a donation for Eagle's Wings

$

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