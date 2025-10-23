2026 Eagle's Wings Charity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Weldon Spring, MO 63304, USA
4-person scramble, lunch, gift bag, drinks, dinner, silent/live auction, Hole-In-One contest, putting contest, long drive event and more!
One complimentary 4 person team. Placement on selective event correspondence, company name/logo on giveaways and event banner, and special recognition.
One complimentary 4 person team, event banner, and special recognition.
Event banner and special recognition. Recognition as sponsor of Long Drive Contest.
Event banner and special recognition.
Company name/logo displayed on hole.
Sign with company name/logo displayed on the putting green.
Large sign with company name/logo displayed by bar and special recognition.
$
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