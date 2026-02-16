2026 Eagles Youth Golf Tournament

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- Eight golf entries from your company (2 teams) - Special Eagles “Swag Bag” - Company logo on event banner, hole sponsor sign, Eagles website, and social media accounts - Recognition at tournament banquet and Eagles home games - Opportunity to sample/promote your products in player goodie bags - Opportunity to provide door prizes
- Four golf entries from your company (1 team) - Recognition at tournament banquet and Eagles home games - Opportunity to sample/promote your products in player goodie bags - Opportunity to provide door prizes
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