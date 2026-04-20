2026 East Manatee Bulldogs Golf Tournament

Top-tier sponsorship opportunity including signage at check-in, entry for one foursome (4 players), a season banner displayed on our stadium fence, and all Silver Level Sponsorship benefits.





Silver Level benefits include:

• Small banner on EMB fence line

• Logo & link on EMB website

• Logo on team apparel

• PA announcements at home games





This package provides premium visibility at the event and continued exposure throughout the Bulldogs season while supporting our football and cheer programs.





👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.