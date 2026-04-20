2026 East Manatee Bulldogs Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes one player entry, round of golf, buffet dinner, 2 raffle tickets, and 2 drink tickets.
Includes two player entries with round of golf, buffet dinner, 2 raffle tickets, and 2 drink tickets per player.
Includes four player entries with round of golf, buffet dinner, 2 raffle tickets, and 2 drink tickets per player. Register your team and save!
Top-tier sponsorship opportunity including signage at check-in, entry for one foursome (4 players), a season banner displayed on our stadium fence, and all Silver Level Sponsorship benefits.
Silver Level benefits include:
• Small banner on EMB fence line
• Logo & link on EMB website
• Logo on team apparel
• PA announcements at home games
This package provides premium visibility at the event and continued exposure throughout the Bulldogs season while supporting our football and cheer programs.
👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.
Sponsor the Longest Drive contest and have your business featured at the designated hole with branded signage. A fun, high-visibility opportunity as players compete for the longest drive of the day.
👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.
Sponsor the Closest to the Pin contest with signage displayed at the contest hole. A great way to showcase your business during one of the most popular on-course challenges.
👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.
Your business featured on signage displayed on golf carts throughout the course.
👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.
Signage with your business name placed at one hole on the course.
👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.
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