East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

Hosted by

East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

About this event

2026 East Manatee Bulldogs Golf Tournament

6600 River Club Blvd

Bradenton, FL 34202, USA

Single Player
$125

Includes one player entry, round of golf, buffet dinner, 2 raffle tickets, and 2 drink tickets.

Twosome
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two player entries with round of golf, buffet dinner, 2 raffle tickets, and 2 drink tickets per player.

Foursome
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four player entries with round of golf, buffet dinner, 2 raffle tickets, and 2 drink tickets per player. Register your team and save!

Event Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Top-tier sponsorship opportunity including signage at check-in, entry for one foursome (4 players), a season banner displayed on our stadium fence, and all Silver Level Sponsorship benefits.


Silver Level benefits include:
• Small banner on EMB fence line
• Logo & link on EMB website
• Logo on team apparel
• PA announcements at home games


This package provides premium visibility at the event and continued exposure throughout the Bulldogs season while supporting our football and cheer programs.


👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Longest Drive contest and have your business featured at the designated hole with branded signage. A fun, high-visibility opportunity as players compete for the longest drive of the day.


👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin contest with signage displayed at the contest hole. A great way to showcase your business during one of the most popular on-course challenges.


👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

Your business featured on signage displayed on golf carts throughout the course.

👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Signage with your business name placed at one hole on the course.

👉 Our team will contact you after registration to coordinate signage and logo details.

Add a donation for East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

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