East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

2026 East Manatee Bulldogs Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsor the EMB Press Box
$2,500


Premier sponsorship opportunity with high-visibility recognition at East Manatee Bulldogs home games.



Includes:

  • Logo on Press Box + door recognition
  • Large banner on EMB fence line
  • Logo & link on EMB website
  • PA announcements at home games
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500


High-level sponsorship providing strong visibility and community recognition.



Includes:

  • Large banner on EMB fence line
  • Logo & link on EMB website
  • Logo on team apparel
  • PA announcements at home games
Gold Sponsor
$1,000


Visible support of East Manatee Bulldogs Football & Cheer.



Includes:

  • Medium banner on EMB fence line
  • Logo & link on EMB website
  • Logo on team apparel
  • PA announcements at home games
Safety Tent Sponsor
$750


Sponsor a key athlete safety area during home games.



Includes:

  • Logo on safety tent
  • Logo & link on EMB website
  • PA announcements at home games
Silver Sponsor
$500


Entry-level sponsorship with on-site and digital recognition.



Includes:

  • Small banner on EMB fence line
  • Logo & link on EMB website
  • Logo on team apparel
  • PA announcements at home games
Custom Family Banner Sponsor
$75


A great way for families and supporters to show Bulldogs pride. Add a personalized message (up to 30 characters).


Includes:

  • Small Family banner on EMB fence line with a personalized message up to 30 characters.
Family Banner Sponsor
$50


A great way for families and supporters to show Bulldogs pride.


Includes:

  • Small banner on EMB fence line


