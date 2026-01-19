2026 East Scranton Little League Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes Single, Double, Triple and Homerun Sponsor perks plus business name displayed as a food item on menu and business logo on display at concession stand.
Who wouldn't love a "business name" Hot Dog after a baseball game?
Includes Single, Double and Triple Sponsor perks plus business name on team shirt ($300 for sign renewal sponsors)
Includes Single, Double and Triple Sponsor perks plus business name on team shirt ($350 for new sign sponsors)
Includes Single and Double Sponsor perks plus 4x4 sign displayed on field ($150 for sign renewal sponsors)
Includes Single and Double Sponsor perks plus 4x4 sign displayed on field ($200 for new sign sponsors)
Includes Single perk and logo on display on
ESLL FB page
Business logo displayed for the entire season on ESLL website
Add to any package to help cover the registration cost for children in the
Outfield Sponsor community who cannot afford it. ESLL is committed to ensuring any child interested in playing can enjoy the team experience no matter the cost
$
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