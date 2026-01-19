East Scranton Little League

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East Scranton Little League

About this event

2026 East Scranton Little League Sponsorship

Grand Slam Sponsor
$500

Includes Single, Double, Triple and Homerun Sponsor perks plus business name displayed as a food item on menu and business logo on display at concession stand.

Who wouldn't love a "business name" Hot Dog after a baseball game?

Home Run Sponsor - New Sign Sponsor
$350

Includes Single, Double and Triple Sponsor perks plus business name on team shirt ($300 for sign renewal sponsors)

Home Run Sponsor - Returning Sign Sponsor
$300

Includes Single, Double and Triple Sponsor perks plus business name on team shirt ($350 for new sign sponsors)

Triple Sponsor - New Sign Sponsors
$200

Includes Single and Double Sponsor perks plus 4x4 sign displayed on field ($150 for sign renewal sponsors)

Triple Sponsor - Returning Sign Sponsors
$150

Includes Single and Double Sponsor perks plus 4x4 sign displayed on field ($200 for new sign sponsors)

Double Sponsor
$100

Includes Single perk and logo on display on

ESLL FB page

Single Sponsor
$50

Business logo displayed for the entire season on ESLL website

Angel in the Outfield Sponsor
$75

Add to any package to help cover the registration cost for children in the

Outfield Sponsor community who cannot afford it. ESLL is committed to ensuring any child interested in playing can enjoy the team experience no matter the cost

Add a donation for East Scranton Little League

$

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