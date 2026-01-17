2026 Easter Adventure Run

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a 3.2 mile walk or run with 5 Adventure Stations throughout Washington State Park.
1 mile walk or run with 2 Adventure Stations throughout Washington State Park.
Either 5k or 1 mile option
please note shirt size in notes section
ONLY 1 AVAILABLE Main Sponsor. “Event Presented by” on all materials. Additionally, LARGE logo featured on website and in communications with participants - 3 race entries - Large Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag.
1 of 5 stations throughout the race will be dedicated to showcasing your business. Additionally, 2 race entries - Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag
Entrance to After Party Area will showcase all businesses at this sponsor level, 1 race entry - Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag
Provides healthy beverages and snacks for participants and volunteers. Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!