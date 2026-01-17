Get Healthy Desoto Inc

2026 Easter Adventure Run

13041 MO-104

De Soto, MO 63020, USA

5k
$35

Enjoy a 3.2 mile walk or run with 5 Adventure Stations throughout Washington State Park.

1 mile
$25

1 mile walk or run with 2 Adventure Stations throughout Washington State Park.

Kids Under 12
$15

Either 5k or 1 mile option

Shirt
$10

please note shirt size in notes section

Event Sponsor
$750

ONLY 1 AVAILABLE Main Sponsor. “Event Presented by” on all materials. Additionally, LARGE logo featured on website and in communications with participants - 3 race entries - Large Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag.

Station Sponsor
$250

1 of 5 stations throughout the race will be dedicated to showcasing your business. Additionally, 2 race entries - Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag

After Party Sponsor
$100

Entrance to After Party Area will showcase all businesses at this sponsor level, 1 race entry - Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag

Snack and Supplies Sponsor
$50

Provides healthy beverages and snacks for participants and volunteers. Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag.

