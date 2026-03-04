The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

Hosted by

The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

About this event

2026 Easter Bonnet Tea

225 N Ludlow St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

Adult Admission - Easter Bonnet Tea
$45

General admission for one adult to the Easter Bonnet Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Child Admission - Easter Bonnet Tea
$25

General admission for one child to the Easter Bonnet Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

DWC Member Adult Admission - Easter Bonnet Tea
$40

DWC Member admission for one adult to the Easter Bonnet Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

DWC Member Child Admission - Easter Bonnet Tea
$20

DWC Member admission for one child to the Easter Bonnet Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

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