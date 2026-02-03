2026 Easter Egg Hunt

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About this event
10x10 booth at the event- for Craft or local businesses.
Food booth- Not a food truck -
10x10 booth or Banner at the event- Name Mention at the Event.
10x10 booth at Event booth or Banner. Name mention at the event, Thank you for sponsoring Social media post.
10x10 Booth or Banner . Name mentioned at the event, logo on all flyers and mentioned in all advertising for event. Thank you for sponsoring Social media spot.
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