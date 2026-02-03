Riverbank Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Riverbank Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Easter Egg Hunt

2119 Morrill Rd

Riverbank, CA 95367, USA

Vendor/Banner Sponsor
$50

10x10 booth at the event- for Craft or local businesses.

Vendor - Food Booth
$75

Food booth- Not a food truck -

Sponsor
$100

10x10 booth or Banner at the event- Name Mention at the Event.

$250 Sponsor
$250

10x10 booth at Event booth or Banner. Name mention at the event, Thank you for sponsoring Social media post.

$500 sponosor
$500

10x10 Booth or Banner . Name mentioned at the event, logo on all flyers and mentioned in all advertising for event. Thank you for sponsoring Social media spot.

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