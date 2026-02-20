2026 Easter Egg Hunt Vendor & Sponsor Sign Up

About this event
You will be given space at the event to showcase your business and sell products.
Please note- you will be expected to set up and clean up. Tables will not be provided.
Provide your logo to be printed in our custom coloring book. Coloring books will be given to each child who participates in the Easter Egg Hunt
Logo must be emailed prior to event.
Purchase both options and receive a $25.00 discount.
Logo must be emailed prior to event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!