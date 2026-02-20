Hosted by

Comets Youth Football & Cheer

About this event

2026 Easter Egg Hunt Vendor & Sponsor Sign Up

2701 N Turkeyfoot Rd

Akron, OH 44319, USA

Vendor
$50

You will be given space at the event to showcase your business and sell products.


Please note- you will be expected to set up and clean up. Tables will not be provided.

Coloring Book Sponsor
$50

Provide your logo to be printed in our custom coloring book. Coloring books will be given to each child who participates in the Easter Egg Hunt


Logo must be emailed prior to event.

Bundle - Vendor and Coloring Book Sponsor
$75

Purchase both options and receive a $25.00 discount.


Logo must be emailed prior to event.

Add a donation for Comets Youth Football & Cheer

$

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