EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA

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EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA

About this event

2026 Easter Eggstravaganza

1801 Presidio St

Navarre, FL 32566, USA

Adult Entry
Pay what you can

Please select the number of adults in your party to reserve entry.

Child Entry – Age 0–2
Pay what you can

Children ages 0–2 years will receive a wristband for entry and egg hunt grouping; please select the number of children in your party within this age group to reserve entry.

Child Entry – Age 3-5
Pay what you can

Children ages 3-5 years will receive a wristband for entry and egg hunt grouping; please select the number of children in your party within this age group to reserve entry.

Child Entry – Age 6-8
Pay what you can

Children ages 6-8 years will receive a wristband for entry and egg hunt grouping; please select the number of children in your party within this age group to reserve entry.

Child Entry – Age 9-12
Pay what you can

Children ages 9-12 years will receive a wristband for entry and egg hunt grouping; please select the number of children in your party within this age group to reserve entry.

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