2026 Eastern PA Chapter of the FBINAA Conference Sponsorship

About this event
Hershey, PA 17033
Platinum Sponsor: $5000.00
Priority booth selection in the conference training
room
Address Conference attendees (10 minutes)
Attendance for up to 2 representatives at the conference
Recognition on Pennsylvania Eastern Chapter of FBINAA’s chapter website for one year, with link to sponsor’s website.
Inclusion in the Vendor engagement passport Golf included for 2 representatives
Gold Sponsor: $2500.00
Priority booth selection in the conference training room
Address Conference attendees (3 minutes)
Attendance for up to 1 representative at the conference
Recognition on Pennsylvania Eastern Chapter of FBINAA’s chapter website for one year, with link to sponsor’s website.
Inclusion in the Vendor engagement passport
Silver Sponsor: $1000.00
Booth in conference training room
Attendance for up to 1 representative at the conference
Recognition on Pennsylvania Eastern Chapter of FBINAA’s chapter website for one year, with link to sponsor’s website.
Inclusion in the Vendor engagement passport
Add an additional attendee to your sponsorship.
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