Fbi National Academy Associates Inc

Hosted by

Fbi National Academy Associates Inc

About this event

2026 Eastern PA Chapter of the FBINAA Conference Sponsorship

325 University Dr

Hershey, PA 17033

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum Sponsor: $5000.00

Priority booth selection in the conference training

room

Address Conference attendees (10 minutes)

Attendance for up to 2 representatives at the conference

Recognition on Pennsylvania Eastern Chapter of FBINAA’s chapter website for one year, with link to sponsor’s website.


Inclusion in the Vendor engagement passport Golf included for 2 representatives

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsor: $2500.00


Priority booth selection in the conference training room


Address Conference attendees (3 minutes)


Attendance for up to 1 representative at the conference


Recognition on Pennsylvania Eastern Chapter of FBINAA’s chapter website for one year, with link to sponsor’s website.


Inclusion in the Vendor engagement passport

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsor: $1000.00


Booth in conference training room


Attendance for up to 1 representative at the conference


Recognition on Pennsylvania Eastern Chapter of FBINAA’s chapter website for one year, with link to sponsor’s website.


Inclusion in the Vendor engagement passport

Additional Attendee
$500

Add an additional attendee to your sponsorship.

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