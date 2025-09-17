2026 EBEF Partner in Excellence Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one ticket to the Thirty-Second Annual Partner in Excellence Award Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Includes one ticket for EBPS Administration to the Thirty-Second Annual Partner in Excellence Award Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Available to all East Brunswick Public School Teachers, Supports & Aides. Includes one ticket to the Thirty-Second Annual Partner in Excellence Award Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Purchase includes up to 10tickets (1 table) at the Thirty-Second Annual Partner in Excellence Award Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and a donation. Gold Tables will receive recognition on their table the night of the dinner! Maximum amount of seats at one table is 10.
Full Page Dimension: 8.5" x 11"
Please email ad work to Paul Schoen [email protected] by April 7. A Blue Ribbon Ad Journal purchase includes signage at the dinner.
Full Page Dimension: 8.5" x 11"
Please email ad work to Paul Schoen [email protected] by April 7. A Platinum Ad Journal purchase includes signage at the dinner.
Full Page Dimension: 8.5" x 11"
Please email ad work to Paul Schoen [email protected] By April 7th. A Gold Ad Journal purchase includes signage at the dinner.
1/2 Page Dimensions: 7.25" by 4.75"
Please email ad work to Paul Schoen [email protected] By April 7th.
1/4 Page Dimensions: 4.25" x 5.5"
Please email ad work to Paul Schoen [email protected] By April 7th.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!