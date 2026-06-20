2026 EBL Walkathon

About this event
This ticket is for those that will be walking (not running). 1 (one) T-Shirt included.
This ticket is for those that will be running (not walking). 1 (one) T-Shirt included.
This event is for ONE parent and children under 4 years old. MUST BE IN STROLLER, BUGGY, or stay with you for the entire event (no children running or walking by themselves).
1 (one) T-Shirt included for adults. (kids shirts are sold separate)
This event is for youth 13 -17 years old who will participate in the race. 1 (one) T-Shirt included.
Any child between 5-12 years of age that would like to participate. 1 t-shirt included
This will include Business Logos on the back of the T-Shirt. Send a PNG/JPG of your logo via email to [email protected] and name your sponsored runner. (up to 5 shirts included)
If you want to give towards a participant entry, use this to do so and please send email to [email protected] letting us know what runner/walker you want to sponsor.
Registration ticket needed per person in attendance to support the fundraiser. You will get a t-shirt as a way to say "thank you"
$
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