2026 ECHS All Sports Banquet

Please register for this ticket if you are a Student Athlete.
Please register for this ticket if you are a Student Athlete.
Parent/Guest Admission
$20
Please purchase this ticket if you are a guest or parent. Students who are not in the athletic program must purchase a ticket. At checkout, you can choose a donation of $0 to Zeffy in the dropdown below your total.
Please purchase this ticket if you are a guest or parent. Students who are not in the athletic program must purchase a ticket. At checkout, you can choose a donation of $0 to Zeffy in the dropdown below your total.
Coach/Staff Admission
Free
Coaches, Spouses, and/or invited Staff. Coaches, please add a separate ticket for your spouse if attending.
Coaches, Spouses, and/or invited Staff. Coaches, please add a separate ticket for your spouse if attending.
Administration/Press Admission
Free
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!