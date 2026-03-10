2026 Education Camp Sponsorship Form

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About this event
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Highest level of visibility. Event presented by your business with top logo placement and major recognition.
Large logo placement on camp shirts, posters, and social media promotions.
Medium logo placement and recognition on promotional materials.
Small logo placement with social media recognition.
Logo printed on Synergy 2025–2026 competition and event shirts.
Exclusive sponsor of a Synergy section (battery, front ensemble, leadership, media).
Support a full student scholarship and receive a thank you letter from the student.
Sponsor a rehearsal weekend and receive behind the scenes recognition.
Dedicated spotlight post and promotional feature.
Featured logo placement on the Synergy homepage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!