Synergy Indoor
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Synergy Indoor

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Synergy Indoor

About this event

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2026 Education Camp Sponsorship Form

101 E Hackberry Ave

McAllen, TX 78501, USA

Add a donation for Synergy Indoor

$

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Highest level of visibility. Event presented by your business with top logo placement and major recognition.


Champion Sponsor
$1,000

Large logo placement on camp shirts, posters, and social media promotions.


Partner Sponsor
$500

Medium logo placement and recognition on promotional materials.


RGV Sponsor
$250

Small logo placement with social media recognition.


T-Shirt Logo Add On
$300

Logo printed on Synergy 2025–2026 competition and event shirts.


Sponsor a Section
$350

Exclusive sponsor of a Synergy section (battery, front ensemble, leadership, media).


Sponsor a Student Scholarship
$400

Support a full student scholarship and receive a thank you letter from the student.


Rehearsal Day Sponsor
$300

Sponsor a rehearsal weekend and receive behind the scenes recognition.


Social Media Feature
$250

Dedicated spotlight post and promotional feature.


Website Front Page Feature
$100

Featured logo placement on the Synergy homepage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!