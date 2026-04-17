2026 Educational Clinic Lunch Orders

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Roasted yellow pepper cream cheese spread on a garlic-herb wrap.
At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy. There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.
Leaf lettuce and dijonnaise on a fresh ciabatta bun.
At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy. There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.
Chopped tomatoes, sliced cucumber and onion, feta cheese, fresh parsley with cucumber yogurt sauce on pita bread.
At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy. There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.
Rocket greens, sliced tomato and red onion on rosemary focaccia.
At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy. There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.
Mesclun greens, cheddar-jack cheese, horseradish mayonnaise on a whole wheat wrap.
At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy. There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.
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