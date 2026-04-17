South Carolina Football Officials Association

Hosted by

South Carolina Football Officials Association

About this event

2026 Educational Clinic Lunch Orders

1101 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Fire Roast Vegetables
$20

Roasted yellow pepper cream cheese spread on a garlic-herb wrap.


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Smoked Ham with Swiss Cheese
$20

Leaf lettuce and dijonnaise on a fresh ciabatta bun.


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Marinated Grilled Chicken
$20

Chopped tomatoes, sliced cucumber and onion, feta cheese, fresh parsley with cucumber yogurt sauce on pita bread.


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Oven Roasted Turkey and Applewood Smoked Bacon
$20

Rocket greens, sliced tomato and red onion on rosemary focaccia.


At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy.  There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.

Slow Roast Beef
$20

Mesclun greens, cheddar-jack cheese, horseradish mayonnaise on a whole wheat wrap.


At time of checkout, select "other" and do not contribute to Zeffy.  There is no need to cover the credit card processing fee.

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