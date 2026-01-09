2026 Awards Banquet Silent Auction

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2018 Niepoort Late Bottled Vintage Port - (2) Bottles from Douro, Portugal
"The 2018 Late Bottled Vintage from Niepoort is made with a blend of grapes including Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao, Tinta Amarela and Sousa grapes, as well as others varietals. The palate offers notes of dark chocolate, forest fruits, black pepper and cinnamon that linger in the finish. Try pairing this port with chocolate desserts, venison or sharp cheeses."
$65 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious experience at Milk + Honey with a 60-minute signature facial. This offer is valid for one year till January 30, 2027, giving you plenty of time to book your appointment and treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation.
$160 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a happy hour experience at Axelrad, one of Houston's most popular gathering spots. This package includes a reserved table valued at $50, along with 10 drink vouchers, each valued at $10. Perfect for celebrating with friends, coworkers, or family in a lively and relaxed atmosphere.
$150 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and memorable ice-skating experience at Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex. This donation includes four complementary passes, each valid for one general admission and one skate rental. Whether you are planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this package offers a great opportunity to enjoy skating at one of the area's premier ice-skating facilities.
$72 Value
Starting bid
Spice up your bid with this fun Cabo Bob's bundle packed with flavor and flair. This donation includes two Jarritos, a Cabo Bob's t-shirt, and a selection of gift cards offering deals such as one free chips and queso or one free burrito. The basket also comes with Cabo Bob's stickers and lanyards, making it perfect for fans of bold flavors and casual vibes. A great mix of food, merch, and extras that brings the Cabo Bob's experience straight to you.
$50 Value
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of world-class artistry with two premier tickets to a performance during the 2025-2026 Houston Grand Opera season. From captivating storytelling to breathtaking staging, Houston Grand Opera delivers an unforgettable cultural experience right here in the heart of Houston. This exclusive experience expires on May 10, 2026, and must be redeemed two weeks prior to the performance date.
$500 Value
Starting bid
Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any Gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.
$150 Value
Expires 10/31/2026
Starting bid
$1,100 Value
Starting bid
Capture the beauty of your family with a portrait session in our private garden!
This on-site location is a local Houston favorite, and is filled with lush greenery, colorful flowers,
and elegant stone features.
Package Includes:
- Portrait Design Consultation (valued at $150)
- Weekday portrait session in our on-site portrait Garden (valued at $350)
- Cinematic portrait view and order appointment
- One 8x10 acrylic framed portrait
(valued at $500)
- $250 credit toward wall portrait art 20” or larger
$1,000 Value
Starting bid
"Texas Cow Path" by local artist Margaret Miller of Archway Gallery
Oil Painting on Birch Panel
24 x 24 x 2.5"
$650 Value
Starting bid
"Sweets and Treats" Basket
Contains three bottles of wine, a $25 gift card to Starbucks, Andes Creme De Menthe Thins, Watermelon Sour Patch Kids, and Cookies 'n Cream, S'mores, and Salted Caramel Bites.
$115 Value
Starting bid
It's cold out there - so get a warm, comfy blanket for your living room!
Bring comfort and classic Southern charm into your home with this Charlotte throw from Southern Living . Designed with both style and coziness in mind, this beautifully crafted throw features a soft, inviting texture that Is perfect for relaxing on the couch, layering on a bed, or adding a warm decorative touch to any space. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accent for any room and a thoughtful addition to your home decor.
50" x 70"
$50 Value
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this irresistible treat from Amy's Ice Cream. This bundle includes four gift certificates, each redeemable for a small ice cream with one crush-in or topping of your choice. From classic favorites to creative mix-ins, every scoop is made to order and full of fun. Perfect for sharing, celevrating or keeping all to yourself for future cravings.
$30 Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
$300 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with a two-night stay at any participating property within the Valencia Hotel Collection, known for its elegant design, exceptional service, and boutique-luxury experince.
Whether you're seeking a relaxing retreat, a romantic escape, or a stylish urban stay, each hotel offers thoughtfully curated spaces and prime locations.
This gift card is valid through November 30, 2026, giving you the flexibility to plan the perfect trip.
$300 Value
Starting bid
"Nature Bath" by local artist Rhonda Radford Adams of Archway Gallery
Mixed Media Collage on Canvas
40 x 16"
$800 Value
Starting bid
"One Heart" Small Print by local artist Liz Conces Spencer of Archway Gallery
$30 Value
Starting bid
10 day passes at half price ! (50% off)
$62.50 Value
Starting bid
"Office Wellness" Gift Basket
Take a moment to relax and recharge with the Office Wellness basket, designed to bring calm and comfort to the workday. Enjoy inspirational mindfulness cards and a soothing scented candle to help you reset. A mug warmer paired with a ceramic travel cup adds extra comfort to your daily to and makes any workspace feel more relaxing. A desk plant brings a touch of nature to your desk, creating a peaceful, uplifting environment. Finished with a luxe pen and notepad, it’s perfect for jotting notes, setting intentions, or journaling between meetings.
$150 Value
Starting bid
"Great Gatsby" Gift Basket
Includes:
$150 Value
Starting bid
Get ready to spend a day at the 77th Annual Rodeo in Pasadena, TX this year with these amazing tickets! "The lineage of the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo begins during the late 1940's when several Pasadena businessmen conceived an idea that meant the City of Pasadena would become home to a new community organization. The founders created the rodeo in an effort to bring the citizens of Pasadena together, offer opportunities for the community youth, and to preserve the lifestyle and moral convictions of an agricultural era that was quickly passing."
This item includes 4 admission tickets to any night of the 2026 rodeo, and 4
admission tickets to the 2026 Cook-off.
BBQ Cookoff is 9/11-9/12
Rodeo is 9/18-9/26
$240 Value
Starting bid
Electric Blanket - Perfect for Chilly Spells like this weekend!
10 heating levels (ranging from 68°F–122°F), and an auto-off timer (3-8 hours) for safety. These blankets are constructed from soft flannel/fleece and are machine-washable after removing the detachable controller.
50" x 60"
$40 Value
Starting bid
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is a 155-acre non-profit urban nature sanctuary located just miles from Downtown Houston on the western edge of Memorial Park.
Visitors can enjoy 5 miles of nature trails, winding through native prairie, savanna, wetland, woodland, and riparian habitats. The Arboretum’s eight ponds and wetland areas, along with Buffalo Bayou along its southern border, provide ample opportunities for exciting wildlife sightings.
The Nature Center building is open to the public and includes a Nature Shop filled with items for nature lovers of all ages as well as an interactive Discovery Room. Educational exhibits, hands-on activities, live ambassador animals, biofacts, and a weekly botany display make the Discovery Room the perfect place for visitors young and old to explore.
$45 Value
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