2026 Awards Banquet Silent Auction

Capture the beauty of your family with a portrait session in our private garden!

This on-site location is a local Houston favorite, and is filled with lush greenery, colorful flowers,

and elegant stone features.

Package Includes:

- Portrait Design Consultation (valued at $150)

- Weekday portrait session in our on-site portrait Garden (valued at $350)

- Cinematic portrait view and order appointment

- One 8x10 acrylic framed portrait

(valued at $500)

- $250 credit toward wall portrait art 20” or larger

$1,000 Value