About this event

2026 Educational Summit Sponsorship

The Hutton Hotel 1808 West End Ave

Nashville, TN 37203, USA

Empowerment Partner
$500

A meaningful opportunity for organizations who want to support the summit even if they cannot attend in person.

Includes:

  • Brochures, flyers, or resource pamphlets placed in every attendee’s swag bag
  • Opportunity to share your mission or services with over 300 nursing leaders
Community Partner
$2,000

Ideal for local or regional partners who want to support the movement and connect with attendees. 
Includes:

  • Standard placement Vendor booth (Saturday ONLY)
  • Logo placement on event marketing materials.
  • Opportunity to network with over 300 mental health nursing leaders
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 Summit Supporter
Equity Champion Partner
$6,000

Designed for organizations dedicated to advancing culturally affirming, equitable care. 
Includes:

  • Premier logo placement on all event materials
  • Premium vendor booth location (Saturday ONLY)
  • One social media highlight post
  • Verbal recognition at the beginning and end of the program
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 Summit Supporter


Visionary Partner
$10,000

Our highest-level sponsorship for organizations committed to long-term impact and

leadership in mental health equity. 
Includes:

  • 40-minute speaking presentation during the summit
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials
  • Premium vendor booth location (Saturday ONLY)
  • Two social media highlight posts
  • Verbal recognition at the beginning and end of the program
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 Summit Supporter

