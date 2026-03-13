2026 EGG SCRAMBLE Sponsorship Form

GRAND PRIZE SPONSOR – Limited to One---Donation of Prize valued at $1,000+

⭐ Recognized as the Grand Prize Sponsor

⭐Largest logo featured on event signage & all promotional materials

⭐ Shoutouts on social media (we have over 16K followers!) & event marketing

⭐ Your logo on the 2026 Egg Scramble webpage as the Grand Prize Sponsor

⭐ 5 VIP Tickets to the Event