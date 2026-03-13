2026 EGG SCRAMBLE Sponsorship Form

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About this event
GRAND PRIZE SPONSOR – Limited to One---Donation of Prize valued at $1,000+
⭐ Recognized as the Grand Prize Sponsor
⭐Largest logo featured on event signage & all promotional materials
⭐ Shoutouts on social media (we have over 16K followers!) & event marketing
⭐ Your logo on the 2026 Egg Scramble webpage as the Grand Prize Sponsor
⭐ 5 VIP Tickets to the Event
Diamond SPONSOR – $500 ⭐ Large Logo featured on event signage & all promotional materials ⭐ Shoutouts on social media (we have over 16K followers!) & event marketing ⭐ Your logo on the 2026 Egg Scramble webpage as the Grand Prize Sponsor ⭐ 4 VIP Tickets to the Event
Gold SPONSOR – $250 ⭐ Medium logo featured on event signage & promotional materials ⭐ Shoutouts on social media (we have over 16K followers!) & event marketing ⭐ Your logo on our 2026 Egg Scramble webpage ⭐ 2 VIP tickets to the Event
Candy Sponsor $100 ⭐ Small logo featured on event signage & promotional materials ⭐ Shoutouts on social media (we have over 16K followers!) & event marketing ⭐ Your logo on the 2026 Egg Scramble webpage
Prize Sponsor - $25 donation ⭐ Donation to be used to purchase prizes to be raffled (raffle tickets hidden in the eggs) ⭐ Shoutouts on social media (we have over 16 K followers!) & event marketing ⭐ Your business name will be highlighted when winners claim their prizes!
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